Four-day beer festival with barbecue and live music returning to pub

Celebrate the bank holiday weekend with a pint in hand as a popular beer festival returns to a town's historic pub.

The event will run at The Green Dragon in Wymondham from Friday, August 26, until Monday, August 29.

There will be a variety of beers, ales, ciders and wines on offer with live music and tasty food too.

The Green Dragon in Wymondham is holding a summer beer festival. - Credit: The Green Dragon

It will run from 5pm until 12am on Friday, 12noon until 12am on Saturday and 12noon until 11pm on Sunday and Monday.

There will also be live music from 6pm until 10pm on Friday and 4pm until 10pm on the other days.

Alongside the normal bar menu, there will be a barbecue on Friday from 6pm until 9pm and Saturday from 4pm until 9pm.

The Green Dragon pub in Church Street, Wymondham. - Credit: The Green Dragon

A roast dinner will be served on Sunday from 12pm until 7pm.

The Green Dragon dates back to the 14th century and is located a stone's throw from Wymondham Abbey.