Beer festival with street food, live music and rugby matches coming to town

The Beer Festival with street food is returning to Wymondham Rugby Club, pictured is manager Liam Browning. - Credit: Wymondham Rugby Club/Archant

Watch scrums and enjoy scrummy food at an upcoming festival in a Norfolk town.

The Wymondham Rugby Club Beer Festival takes place at its home in Barnard Fields from Friday, September 2, until Saturday, September 3.

It will run on Friday from 3pm to 11pm with £8 entry and Saturday from noon to 11pm with £10 entry, featuring more than 40 ales, cider, gin and live music.

There will also be local street food vendors with Moco Kitchen and The Front 5 Guys on Friday and The Bucket List, Moco Kitchen, Peaky Pizzas, The Katsu Don and Mr Frosty's on Saturday.

Wymondham Rugby Club in action. Picture: WYMONDHAM RFC - Credit: Archant

Rugby is, of course, a big part of the weekend with Wymondham Wasps vs West Norfolk Ladies RFC at 7pm on Friday and on Saturday it will be 2XV vs Beccles Rugby Club at noon and 1XV vs West Norfolk Rugby Club at 3pm.

Advance tickets are on sale now on the Wymondham Rugby Club website.

Then on Sunday, September 4, from 11am to 5pm, is the Family Fun Day with unlimited inflatable fun for £6 alongside steel pans, alpacas, the Crazy Corin Kids Show, cheap ales and food vendors.