News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Beer festival with street food, live music and rugby matches coming to town

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:40 PM August 19, 2022
The Beer Festival with street food is returning to Wymondham Rugby Club, pictured is manager Liam Browning.

The Beer Festival with street food is returning to Wymondham Rugby Club, pictured is manager Liam Browning. - Credit: Wymondham Rugby Club/Archant

Watch scrums and enjoy scrummy food at an upcoming festival in a Norfolk town.

The Wymondham Rugby Club Beer Festival takes place at its home in Barnard Fields from Friday, September 2, until Saturday, September 3.

It will run on Friday from 3pm to 11pm with £8 entry and Saturday from noon to 11pm with £10 entry, featuring more than 40 ales, cider, gin and live music.

There will also be local street food vendors with Moco Kitchen and The Front 5 Guys on Friday and The Bucket List, Moco Kitchen, Peaky Pizzas, The Katsu Don and Mr Frosty's on Saturday. 

Wymondham Rugby Club in action. Picture: WYMONDHAM RFC

Wymondham Rugby Club in action. Picture: WYMONDHAM RFC - Credit: Archant

Rugby is, of course, a big part of the weekend with Wymondham Wasps vs West Norfolk Ladies RFC at 7pm on Friday and on Saturday it will be 2XV vs Beccles Rugby Club at noon and 1XV vs West Norfolk Rugby Club at 3pm. 

Advance tickets are on sale now on the Wymondham Rugby Club website.

Then on Sunday, September 4, from 11am to 5pm, is the Family Fun Day with unlimited inflatable fun for £6 alongside steel pans, alpacas, the Crazy Corin Kids Show, cheap ales and food vendors. 

Days Out Guide
Wymondham News

Don't Miss

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row.

Norfolk Live News

'I couldn't believe it' - West Norfolk villages hit by flash flooding

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Mason with the racking in her East Harling garden

Breckland Council

Parish council weighs in on row over 'rollercoaster' racking

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The pub garden at Dun Cow in Salthouse. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s has died and another has been left with serious injuries following a crash in Walsoken.

Man in 20s killed and another seriously injured in motorbike crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon