All steam ahead! Beer and Cider Festival coming to heritage railway
- Credit: Leigh Caudwell 2019
The North Norfolk Railway is on track for another bumper year of its Beer and Cider Festival, with a whole host of local, regional and national breweries involved.
The event takes place at Sheringham Station and normally runs annually, but due to the Covid pandemic this is the first time it has gone ahead since 2019.
The 2022 festival runs from Friday, June 24 until Sunday, June 26 with around 125 real ales and 18 ciders.
There will be 19 Norfolk breweries there, including Wolf Brewery in Attleborough and Elmtree Beers in Snetterton.
There will be musical entertainment on Friday and Saturday, with Drivetime Disco providing DJ sets from 11am to 5pm on both days.
Sheringham Shantymen perform live from 7pm on Friday while The Hillbilly Goats Gruff play on Saturday evening.
The festival opens at 11am on all three days and runs until 10pm on Friday and Saturday while on Sunday last orders are at 4.45pm.
Steam and diesel trains will run throughout the weekend too.