News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

All steam ahead! Beer and Cider Festival coming to heritage railway

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:22 AM June 18, 2022
The Beer and Cider Festival returns to the North Norfolk Railway in Sheringham in June 2022.

The Beer and Cider Festival returns to the North Norfolk Railway in Sheringham in June 2022. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell 2019

The North Norfolk Railway is on track for another bumper year of its Beer and Cider Festival, with a whole host of local, regional and national breweries involved.

The event takes place at Sheringham Station and normally runs annually, but due to the Covid pandemic this is the first time it has gone ahead since 2019. 

The 2022 festival runs from Friday, June 24 until Sunday, June 26 with around 125 real ales and 18 ciders.

There will be 19 Norfolk breweries there, including Wolf Brewery in Attleborough and Elmtree Beers in Snetterton. 

There will be a huge selection of real ales and ciders on offer at Sheringham Station. 

There will be a huge selection of real ales and ciders on offer at Sheringham Station. - Credit: Supplied by the North Norfolk Railway

There will be musical entertainment on Friday and Saturday, with Drivetime Disco providing DJ sets from 11am to 5pm on both days.

Sheringham Shantymen perform live from 7pm on Friday while The Hillbilly Goats Gruff play on Saturday evening.

The festival opens at 11am on all three days and runs until 10pm on Friday and Saturday while on Sunday last orders are at 4.45pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Gas explosion at Norwich Market leaves two in hospital
  2. 2 Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk today?
  3. 3 Police begin to search lake for missing man
  1. 4 Pick up gorgeous peonies at this Norfolk farm 
  2. 5 Four people arrested after two men stabbed in Norwich
  3. 6 Police catch hundreds of motorists speeding over 70mph
  4. 7 North Norfolk pub with rooms to reopen under new owners after huge refurb
  5. 8 Major blaze sees landowner ordered to stop burning waste
  6. 9 A11 reopens after carriageway defect caused partial closure
  7. 10 9 acts that YOU want to see perform at Carrow Road in 2023

Steam and diesel trains will run throughout the weekend too.

Food and Drink
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Thickthorn interchange roundabout

Updated

Delays of over an hour after part of A47 was closed due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dr Emmaline Green and her partner Hadrian Holland outside their home on Kinsgfleet estate

Housing developer's boss steps in due to family's anger over new home

Sarah Hussain

person
Elton John's plane arrived at Norwich Airport on Wednesday afternoon

Norwich Live News

Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Holme dogs

Rules on leads and a dog-free area proposed for Norfolk beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon