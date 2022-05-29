Gallery
Record crowds turn out for return of food and drink festival
- Credit: Dominic's Photography
Record crowds turned out for the return of Beccles Food and Drink Festival, with organisers hailing the event a success.
More than 60 artisan food and drink stalls attended the seventh festival on Saturday, May 28, around Sheepgate, New Market and in and around St Michael’s Church, showcasing the best of East Anglian produce.
The smell of hot street food, including wood fired pizza, Hawaiian poke bowls, Thai cuisine, Indian curries and snacks, wraps, wild boar burgers and jumbo hot dogs proved very popular.
Bench seating in New Market, sponsored by Fred Olsen Travel, gave visitors the chance to relax and enjoy their purchases.
For the first time, the event’s cookery theatre was located under a canopy on the picturesque terrace at the back of St Michael’s, where Richard Bainbridge from Benedicts in Norwich headlined chefs from local hospitality venues as well as students from East Coast College, which ran the theatre.
Throughout the day Yanny Mac, the town’s unofficial Town Crier, kept visitors apprised with his entertaining announcements, while the ever-popular Punch and Judy shows, sponsored by the East of England Co-op, attracted large audiences.
The Mayor’s Award for the Best Stall Appearance, sponsored by Sweeties of Beccles, was awarded by councillor Barry Darch to The Tiny Tipple Company, a long standing attendee of the event.
Most Read
- 1 See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours
- 2 A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash
- 3 Former coastal restaurant up for auction
- 4 Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again
- 5 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today
- 6 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
- 7 What's next for 'the biggest development in the region?'
- 8 Motorcylist in 50s in hospital with serious injuries after tyre shop crash
- 9 'My wedding planner cancelled on me six days before my big day'
- 10 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Let's Rock Norwich 2022?
Many of the retail businesses around the festival area benefitted from extra footfall, and a steady flow of visitors to the town centre lasted until the event’s finish at 4pm.
Fringe events and special dishes continue to feature in the local area until Sunday, June 12, bringing the festival to a close for 2022.
Details can be found at becclesfoodfestival.co.uk
Paul Parravani, who leads a small organising team, said: “It was a brilliant day, and we have so far received only positive comments from both visitors and traders, who had a very successful day.
"Overall, everything went very well and all our visitors and traders left the town centre clean and tidy.”
The date for next year’s festival has already been set as Saturday, May 27.