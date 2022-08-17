YouTube professional eater smashes 100oz steak challenge at Norfolk pub

Beard Meats Food during the eating challenge at The White Hart in Swaffham - Credit: The White Hart

A YouTube star with two million online subscribers has smashed a Norfolk pub's massive 100oz steak challenge - the first person to ever do so.

Adam Moran, better known as Beard Meats Food, is one of the UK's biggest competitive eaters and travels the country looking to complete some of the largest eating challenges around.

And in June, he paid a visit to The White Hart in Swaffham to finish a 100oz prime locally sourced rump steak with chips, onion rings, mushrooms and tomatoes in under an hour.

The challenge, which had never been completed before, costs £50 and can be undertaken in a pair within a 45-minute time slot or solo in 60 minutes.

But if completed within the time limit, the meal is on the house.

Kurt Oliver, the owner of The White Hart, said it was a pleasure to welcome the star.

"He'd booked it under his real name so we didn't realise at first," he said. "But when he turned up our chefs recognised him from YouTube.

The 100oz steak, complete with chips, onion rings, mushrooms and tomatoes, must be completed in an hour - Credit: The White Hart

"He was a really nice guy. He took the time to go to speak to all the staff."

Mr Moran finished the steak, which was cooked medium, in 38 minutes and was told by excited staff that he had eaten the sustainable weight of a "viable baby".

But the eating sensation wasn't finished there.

He then gobbled a chocolate fudge cake with cream for dessert.

Mr Oliver admitted the challenge is difficult and believes despite hundreds of people boasting they could take it on, only a few can complete it.

Manager Kurt Oliver. Pic: contributed

He added: "We promote the challenge through our menu and via social media - and it's tough.

"It's a good price and isn't something we profit from.

"People need to pre-book the day before so it can be fresh and we get the best cut."

A poster of The White Hart's steak challenge - Credit: The White Hart

If people can't manage the entire steak, the remainder is taken to the kitchen and weighed to determine where the competitor will rank on the leaderboard.

The customer will then take the leftover steak home.

BeardMeatsFood's YouTube video of his steak challenge feat in Swaffham has been viewed more than two million times.