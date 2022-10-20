News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk restaurant launches roast dinner platters with all the trimmings

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:55 AM October 20, 2022
The sharing Sunday roast dinners from The Bank House Hotel in King's Lynn. 

The sharing Sunday roast dinners from The Bank House Hotel in King's Lynn. - Credit: The Bank House

Tuck into succulent meats and all the trimmings at a Norfolk restaurant which has launched sharing Sunday roasts.

It is available in the brasserie at the Bank House Hotel in King's Lynn and includes chicken and joints of pork and lamb which customers can carve and serve at the table. 

The platters are available for tables of four or more and are priced from £15 per person and pre-booking is advised. 

The Bank House Hotel in King's Lynn is the place to be on Sundays. 

The Bank House Hotel in King's Lynn is the place to be on Sundays. - Credit: The Bank House

Michael Baldwin, owner, said: “Sunday is a day for friends and family and the image of everyone sitting around the table at lunch is one of those iconic British institutions.

"That is why we are introducing sharing roasts, where customers can enjoy the magic of a family roast, but without the stress of cooking or the pain of washing up.”

Michael Baldwin, owner of The Bank House Hotel. 

Michael Baldwin, owner of The Bank House Hotel. - Credit: The Bank House

Also on offer are set menus for £19 for two courses or £21 for three, which includes Sunday roasts and other classic dishes.

