Queues return to cake shop at launch of new hot dessert night
Enjoy sticky toffee pudding with custard and melt-in-your-mouth cookie dough at a cake shop that has launched a hot dessert night.
Bakeaholics, in Attleborough, once again had queues lining the street as dessert lovers flocked to try out their new warm treats.
Owner Morgan Lewis said they wanted to offer something a bit different during the colder winter months.
Now, every Thursday from 5pm until 8.30pm, the shop in Queen's Square will be open.
Ms Lewis, 20, said: "The queues were back and we completely sold out.
"We started with just four desserts - sticky toffee pudding, apple crumble and a cookie dough skillet as well as a vegan option.
"It was such a lovely feeling to see everyone come out again and we had such amazing feedback.
"It felt like it did when I opened."
The dessert menu will change every week, with a mix of modern, classic and "old school" recipes, such as sprinkle cake with custard and jam roly-poly.
Ms Lewis said they are also looking into making crepes and waffles.
Bakeaholics will continue offering warm desserts on a Thursday up until Christmas.