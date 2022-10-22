News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Queues return to cake shop at launch of new hot dessert night

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:30 AM October 22, 2022
Bakeaholics in Attleborough has launched a new hot dessert night

Bakeaholics in Attleborough has launched a new hot dessert night - Credit: Morgan Lewis/Archant

Enjoy sticky toffee pudding with custard and melt-in-your-mouth cookie dough at a cake shop that has launched a hot dessert night. 

Bakeaholics, in Attleborough, once again had queues lining the street as dessert lovers flocked to try out their new warm treats.

Owner Morgan Lewis said they wanted to offer something a bit different during the colder winter months. 

Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Morgan Lewis is the owner of Bakeaholics in Attleborough - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Now, every Thursday from 5pm until 8.30pm, the shop in Queen's Square will be open.

Ms Lewis, 20, said: "The queues were back and we completely sold out.

"We started with just four desserts - sticky toffee pudding, apple crumble and a cookie dough skillet as well as a vegan option.

Warm cookie dough by Bakeaholics

Warm cookie dough by Bakeaholics - Credit: Morgan Lewis

"It was such a lovely feeling to see everyone come out again and we had such amazing feedback.

"It felt like it did when I opened."

The dessert menu will change every week, with a mix of modern, classic and "old school" recipes, such as sprinkle cake with custard and jam roly-poly.

Ms Lewis said they are also looking into making crepes and waffles.

Apple Crumble made by Bakeaholics

Apple Crumble made by Bakeaholics - Credit: Morgan Lewis

Bakeaholics will continue offering warm desserts on a Thursday up until Christmas.




