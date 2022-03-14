7 award-winning fish and chip shops in Norfolk

French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells was included in a national guide of the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Norfolk's chippies have been doing the county proud, with many landing awards and national recognition for their take on the British classic.

Here are seven fish and chip shops in Norfolk that have been recognised on the national stage.

1. Eric's Fish and Chips

Eric Snaith inside Eric's Fish and Chips in Thornham. - Credit: Archant

Where: Thornham, Drove Orchards, PE36 6LS

Eric's Fish and Chips in Thornham was included in a list of the top 50 fish and chip takeaways in the UK.

The north Norfolk chippy was also named among the top 10 best fish and chip restaurants and the only one to be included from the East of England.

The list was compiled by industry magazine Fry, which sent out mystery judges to each establishment to sample the food and assess the business.

Eric's, which also has branches in Holt and St Ives, was previously been named the second-best shop in the country by Tide in August 2021.

2. My Plaice Fish and Chips

My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston was included in a national guide of the UK's best quality fish and chip. - Credit: Archant

Where: Gorleston, Baker Street, NR31 6QT

My Plaice in Gorleston was another Norfolk business to be included in the list of the top 50 fish and chip shops, according to Fry magazine.

The business was also included in a guide of the UK's "great independent and quality accredited" fish and chip shops by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and Sarson's vinegar.

3. Chish & Fips

Chish and Fips, Angel Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where: Norwich, Angel Road, NR3 3HR

Chish and Fips was announced as one of the winners in the fish and chip category of the Good Food Awards for 2022.

This Norwich chippy first opened more than 80 years ago and won the prestigious award for a fourth consecutive time.

It offers a gluten free menu alongside its normal menu every Tuesday.

4. Orford Plaice Fish and Chips Shop

Orford Plaice fish and chip shop in Norwich. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Where: Norwich, Orford Plaice, NR1 3RU

Orford Plaice was another winner in the fish and chip category of the Good Food Award for 2022.

The business has won the award on numerous occasions, having being recognised for a third time.

5. French’s Fish Shop

French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells was included in a national guide of the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Where: The Quayside, Wells, NR23 1AH

French's Fish Shop was another chippy included in the national guide by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and Sarson's vinegar.

Last year the business celebrated 100 years in Wells and it is now in its fourth generation of family ownership.

William French started the business in 1921, after serving in the First World War.

6. Lucy's Fish and Chips

Lucy's Chips on Norwich Market was included in a national guide of the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Lucy's Chips

Where: Norwich Market, Gentleman's Walk, NR2 1ND

Lucy's was another named as one of Norfolk's best quality fish and chip shops in the national guide.

Located on Norwich Market, the business is an award-wining traditional chip shop.

The stall first opened in 1971, using “only the best” potatoes freshly chipped and all of your chippy favourites including options for vegetarians and vegans.

7. Platten's Fish and Chips

Platten's fish and chips in Wells was included in a national guide of the UK's best quality fish and chips. - Credit: Platten's

Where: Wells, The Quay, NR23 1AH

Platten's is another top quality fish and chip shop on the north Norfolk coast, according to the guide by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) and Sarson's vinegar.

The business opened in 1966 and have been producing "quality" fish and chips ever since.

In the guide, the business wrote: "Overlooking the stunning coastal views of the harbour, our takeaway not only provides delicious, quality food, but also a seaside view you won't forget in a hurry."