Recipe: Make our apple, red wine and tarragon chutney

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Published: 10:00 AM September 17, 2022
Charlotte's apple, red wine and tarragon chutney

Charlotte's apple, red wine and tarragon chutney

Every kitchen needs a good relish or chutney recipe - especially those where the cook grows their own fruit and veg. This week's recipe is another concocted to use up the bumper crop of Bramley apples from my parents' garden. I have to admit, I'm not a cooker fan. But, peeled, chopped roughly, and tossed in a pan, they are one of the easiest ingredients to transform into a relish.

The high level of pectin gives the finished product a gorgeous, luxurious mouthfeel. And the addition of tarragon, brings an almost mysterious liquorice note to the chutney.

This recipe will fill about six to eight jam jars depending on size, and is a good one to make now and set aside for Christmas gifting. It works wonders with a strong blue cheese, vintage Cheddars, mature Lancashire cheese or even a decent aged Gouda. I've served it up alongside roast pork shoulder - and even stirred it into gravy!

Apple, red wine and tarragon chutney

Ingredients 

1 1/4kg cooking apples (cored and peeled weight), cut into small pieces 

350g light brown sugar 

1 onion, finely chopped 

1/2tsp sea salt 

300ml red wine 

350ml white wine vinegar 

2tbsps fresh tarragon, finely chopped 

Method 

Put all the ingredients in a large saucepan, bring to the boil, then lower to a simmer. Simmer for about an hour until the apples have collapsed and you have a gloopy, thick mixture. 

Spoon into sterilised jars. 

