New café opens inside furniture superstore and is already proving popular

Manager Alison Davies at the newly opened Angela's Coffee Lounge at John Doe of Diss. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A flooring and furniture superstore has brought something new to the table with the launch of a café.

Angela's Coffee Lounge opened in October at John Doe of Diss and it has proved very popular.

The store in Sawmills Road was founded by its namesake in 1983, with humble beginnings as a small carpet shop.

John Doe of Diss furniture and flooring superstore. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The new café is named after John's wife Angela, who has been instrumental in the growth of the business.

While the couple are still involved, the pair have handed the reins to their sons Edward and Charles and grandchildren Nathan, Megan and Charlie.

Angela Doe opening Angela's Coffee Lounge at John Doe of Diss. - Credit: John Does of Diss

The Doe family decided to launch their own café on the first floor, which is accessible by lift if needed, as a way to diversify.

Alison Davies, coffee lounge manager, said: "They saw a need for it as a lot of carpeting and furnishing businesses tend to have their own café.

The newly opened Angela's Coffee Lounge at John Doe of Diss. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"They saw an opportunity to cater for people at this end of Diss and it is a bit different to the coffee shops in town - we also have free parking.

"Everything is locally sourced and prepared and cooked here, including beer from Ampersand brewery across the road in our Rarebit sauce."

Fruit scones at the newly opened Angela's Coffee Lounge at John Doe of Diss. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It offers a range of breakfasts, lunches and cakes, with the offering set to grow over the next few months.

The menu includes sausage rolls, scones, bacon and sausage baps, omelettes, toasted and regular sandwiches and homemade soup, with smaller children's meals too.

Curried mixed vegetable soup at the newly opened Angela's Coffee Lounge at John Doe of Diss. - Credit: Denise Bradley

It also caters for dietary requirements, including gluten-free and vegan, with coconut and oat milk available as alternatives for its coffees.

Mrs Davies added: "We are already seeing returning customers and have just got a five-star hygiene rating too.

Head cook Kelly Bradley, right, and assistant cook, Juliette Theobald, at the newly opened Angela's Coffee Lounge at John Doe of Diss. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"The reaction has been very positive - people like the décor and comfortable chairs and really love the coffee and restaurant quality of the food.

"I already have another cook starting next week to meet demand.

Coffee and Walnut cake at the newly opened Angela's Coffee Lounge at John Doe of Diss. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"I am so chuffed and it has been an absolute team effort."

Angela's Coffee Lounge is open 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 3pm Sundays.