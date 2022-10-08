'It means everything' - Award-winning pub gets AA rosette for its food

The Angel at Watlington owners Emily Phipps and Richard Crouch with children Reggie and Darcey. - Credit: The Angel at Watlington

Pub owners ended a "whirlwind week" on a high after returning home from an awards ceremony to receive their first AA rosette.

The Angel at Watlington, between Downham Market and King's Lynn, was taken on by couple Emily Phipps and chef Richard Crouch in 2018 and it was given a huge refurbishment.

With a big focus on local and seasonal produce, it has already picked up a whole host of awards and accolades.

Tyler Pease, Charlie Martin, Richard Crouch and Emily Phipps at the Great British Pub Awards 2022. - Credit: The Angel at Watlington

On Tuesday this week, the team attended the Great British Pub Awards in Manchester and although they didn't scoop the top prize were in the top six for both the best pub for food and best pub chef categories.

They returned home on Wednesday and then on Thursday had a surprise visit from an AA inspector, who awarded them their first rosette for culinary excellence.

The AA rosettes recognise culinary excellence. - Credit: The Angel at Watlington

Ms Phipps said: "It has been a whirlwind of a week and both of us cried like babies - it means everything to us and the team.

"We want to get to two rosettes next but the most important thing is that our customers enjoy our food and keep coming back."