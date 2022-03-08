News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Sri Lankan street food business takes on second horsebox to meet demand

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:55 AM March 8, 2022
Udaya Lakshan Jayasinghe, known as Lucky, is opening his second horsebox for Amma's Kitchen.

Udaya Lakshan Jayasinghe, known as Lucky, is opening his second horsebox for Amma's Kitchen. - Credit: Amma's Kitchen

Even more people across Norfolk will be able to enjoy authentic Sri Lankan street food as Amma's Kitchen launches a second horsebox. 

Udaya Lakshan Jayasinghe, known as Lucky, launched the business in October 2020 serving curries, devilled chicken and roti dishes with everything dairy free.

Amma's Kitchen serves authentic Sri Lankan street food. 

Amma's Kitchen serves authentic Sri Lankan street food. - Credit: Amma's Kitchen

He was born in Sri Lanka but came to Norfolk 20 years ago to study at the University of East Anglia and he now lives in Aylsham.

Mr Jayasinghe, 44, who previously worked as a chef, said: "With a mobile business you can work hard in the summer and then relax and do family things in the winter."

One of the roti dishes from Amma's Kitchen. 

One of the roti dishes from Amma's Kitchen. - Credit: Amma's Kitchen

He has been to towns and villages across Norfolk, including private events, and is now launching a second horsebox. 

He added: "Last summer I was asked to do last-minute events but was fully booked and only had the one horsebox.

"I now have double bookings from April 1 and am getting a second one ready."  

Amma's Kitchen launched in October 2020 and has proved popular.

Amma's Kitchen launched in October 2020 and has proved popular. - Credit: Amma's Kitchen

See upcoming dates on Instagram @ammas.kitchen_

Food and Drink
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The Gawdy Hall Estate, near Harleston, is up for sale with a guide price of £24.25m

Farming

Historic £24m farm estate to be sold for first time in 80 years

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The new landlords at The Crown at Gayton. From left, Charlotte Borley, Lewis Petch and Paul and Magg

Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021

Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Jack Harper with his two children Arthur, 6, and Agnes 3.

Family's final appeal to help save 'amazing father' with rare cancer

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon