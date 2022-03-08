Sri Lankan street food business takes on second horsebox to meet demand

Udaya Lakshan Jayasinghe, known as Lucky, is opening his second horsebox for Amma's Kitchen. - Credit: Amma's Kitchen

Even more people across Norfolk will be able to enjoy authentic Sri Lankan street food as Amma's Kitchen launches a second horsebox.

Udaya Lakshan Jayasinghe, known as Lucky, launched the business in October 2020 serving curries, devilled chicken and roti dishes with everything dairy free.

He was born in Sri Lanka but came to Norfolk 20 years ago to study at the University of East Anglia and he now lives in Aylsham.

Mr Jayasinghe, 44, who previously worked as a chef, said: "With a mobile business you can work hard in the summer and then relax and do family things in the winter."

He has been to towns and villages across Norfolk, including private events, and is now launching a second horsebox.

He added: "Last summer I was asked to do last-minute events but was fully booked and only had the one horsebox.

"I now have double bookings from April 1 and am getting a second one ready."

See upcoming dates on Instagram @ammas.kitchen_