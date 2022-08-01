News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More than 40 Norfolk products awarded prestigious Great Taste stars

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:07 PM August 1, 2022
A selction of beers from Barsham Brewer in Fakenham. Picture - Barsham Brewery / Andrew Waddison (AW

Products from 18 companies have been awarded Great Taste stars - Credit: Archant

More than 40 products made in Norfolk have been awarded prestigious Great Taste stars.

Products from 18 companies based in the county were evaluated by more than 500 judges for the 2022 awards.

The Great Taste Awards is the world's largest food and drink accreditation scheme and aims to be a reliable stamp of excellence.

Two Norfolk products have been awarded three stars - this means the food is "exquisite". Fewer than 2pc of entries are deemed "extraordinarily tasty".

A selection of drinks from Mindful Mixology. Their lychee martini received three stars - Credit: Denise Bradley

The three-star recipients were the sloe gin from Sunfire Spirits and the lychee martini from Mindful Mixology.

Nine have been awarded two stars - this means the food is "outstanding". Just 8pc of entries are deemed "above and beyond delicious".

Two-star recipients include:

  • Chocolate salted caramel truffles from Booja-Booja
  • 5:2 blend from Bonallack Great Granola
  • Twin peaks blend from Strangers Coffee
  • Lemon marmalade from The Tealady
  • Salted milk gelato from East Coast Gelato
  • Rich butterscotch ice cream from Lakenham Creamery
  • Bitter Old Bustard from Barsham Brewery
  • Pornstar martini and negroni from Edmund's Cocktails.
Lakenham Creamery' makes Norfolk County ice cream. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lakenham Creamery had three products awarded stars - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

And 30 Norfolk products have been awarded one star - this means the food is "simply delicious" About 28pc of entries deliver "fantastic flavour".

One-star recipients include:

  • Sea salt & balsamic vinegar crisps, serrano chilli & honey tortilla chips and tomatillo salsa tortilla chips from Kettle Chips
  • Chocolate truffles and honeycomb caramel chocolate truffles from Booja-Booja
  • Free-range bronze crown from Morton's Turkeys
  • Fazenda Bom Jesus blend and Fine City blend from Strangers Coffee
  • Norfolk traditional sausages from Bowers Butchers
  • Tawny orange marmalade, orange & single-malt marmalade and damson jam from The Tealady.
Strangers Coffee Company's coffee shop and roasting house on Dove Street, Norwich. Photo: Steve Ada

Strangers Coffee's twin peaks blend was awarded two Great Taste stars - Credit: Steve Adams

  • Cranberry & pistachio and apple strudel porridge from The Norwich Porridge Co.
  • French vanilla ice cream and peaches & cream ice cream from Lakenham Creamery
  • Golden Close IPA, Pilgrims Pale Ale and Norfolk Topper from Barsham Brewery
  • Ginger shortbread and lemon shortbread from Simon's Table
  • Grapefruit margarita from Mindful Mixology
  • Jackfruit mince from Jack & Bry
  • Super seed granola from RB Dine at Home and Provisions
  • Gin and gold plum liqueur from Archangel Distilleries
  • Espresso martini, old fashioned and amaretto sour from Edmund's Cocktails.
