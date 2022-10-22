Award-winning village pub launches afternoon tea with a twist

Afternoon tea is launching at the Rose and Crown in Snettisham. - Credit: AW/PR

The food and drink offering at a popular village pub is set to go up a tier with the launch of afternoon tea.

The Rose and Crown in Snettisham, previously named Norfolk's dining pub of the year by The Good Pub Guide, is offering the tea from November 3.

It will be available every Thursday afternoon between 3.30pm and 5pm and will be packed with handmade treats.

The Rose and Crown in Snettisham, west Norfolk. - Credit: AW/PR

It will be created by the Rose and Crown's pastry chef Fabien who is very excited to be producing a British afternoon tea with a French twist.

There are also 16 en-suite bedrooms there and Fabien is going to offer his own granola to take home after requests from guests at breakfast time.

Jeannette Goodrich, owner, said “Autumn is a wonderful time to explore Norfolk.

Pastry chef Fabien will be selling his own granola. - Credit: AW/PR

"Make the most of the shorter days by by enjoying crisp autumnal air on the empty beaches and stunning countryside, before returning to the Rose and Crown."

The afternoon tea costs £17.50pp and booking is essential by calling 01485 541382.