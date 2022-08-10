Summer fair with stalls 'galore' and street food to take place this weekend

Wymondham Abbey, where the fair will take place. - Credit: Mike Page

A summer fair with more than 50 stalls and street food vendors is coming to a south Norfolk town this weekend

Abbey Days Summer Fair will take place at Wymondham Abbey on Saturday, August 13, between 11am and 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy live music, a licensed bar, workshops and stalls galore.

There will also be family games including a treasure hunt and a ski challenge - hosted by Saxon Crossfit - with prizes for the winners including t-shirts, one month memberships and free tasters.

The fair will also feature a wide array of food vendors with authentic African dishes from Society Alice and Asian dishes from Pokenhom.

Other food stalls will include burgers and hot dogs from Dainty's Kitchen and sweet treats from Megsy Bakes.

Entry is free to all.



