Norfolk Broads café serving afternoon tea boxes has become a 'hidden gem'

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:38 AM July 7, 2022
Couple Louise and Carol Boundy opened A Slice of the Broads in Wroxham a year ago. 

Couple Louise and Carol Boundy opened A Slice of the Broads in Wroxham a year ago. - Credit: A Slice of the Broads

A couple that finally took the plunge and opened their own café by the Norfolk Broads are celebrating sweet success on its first birthday.

Louise and Carol Boundy opened A Slice of the Broads in Norwich Road in Wroxham in July 2021, offering breakfasts and lunches alongside cakes, scones and sausage rolls.

They also sell afternoon tea boxes to takeaway with 24 hours notice.

An afternoon tea box from A Slice of the Broads. 

An afternoon tea box from A Slice of the Broads. - Credit: A Slice of the Broads

Louise Boundy said: "Our motto is 'happiness is homemade' and we make everything fresh to order. 

"We started doing afternoon tea boxes for those going out on boats, but now people get them for birthdays and special occasions too - during jubilee week it went absolutely crazy." 

The couple worked together in catering for 10 years before opening the café. 

A Slice of the Broads offers a range of homemade treats. 

A Slice of the Broads offers a range of homemade treats. - Credit: A Slice of the Broads

Louise Boundy added: "We never thought we would be this busy and it is great not to answer to anyone and write our own menus.

 "People keep calling us a hidden gem on TripAdvisor as once they find us they keep coming back."

