Nine coffee shops in Norfolk to visit on International Coffee Day

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:16 AM September 29, 2021   
Flat white coffee. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Jessica Mackay

International Coffee Day is celebrated on Friday, October 1 this year in the UK. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This Friday is International Coffee Day - a chance to celebrate the caffeinated and promote fair trade coffee.

Here are just a few of Norfolk's array of wonderful coffee shops that you can visit to celebrate. 

1. Mad Hatters Tea Shop

Where: 14A Market Place, Wymondham, NR18 0AX

When: 10am until 3pm, Tuesday to Thursday, 9am until 3pm on Friday and Saturday

Reviews for this vintage-style tea shop in Wymondham rave about its coffee being "just right".

Not only is it praised for the way it makes coffee, but also for its array of cakes, scones and sandwiches too.

The small and cosy tea shop is the perfect place to celebrate International Coffee Day.

2. Strangers Coffee House

Where: 21 Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1EX

When: 8.30am-4.30pm, closed Sunday

Strangers prides itself on ethical, traceable, and sustainable coffee, made well.

Strangers coffee company in Pottergate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Strangers coffee company in Pottergate. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The cult-classic, multi-award-winning roastery in the Lanes is just one of three locations in Norwich's city centre.

With both sit-in cafes and pick-up spots, Strangers is great for coffee in any circumstance.

3. The Beach Hut

Where: Kiosk 4, Esplanade, Great Yarmouth Sea Front, NR30 1EQ 

When: 9:30am until 3pm, every day except Thursday and Friday

Positioned directly on Great Yarmouth's beach, The Beach Hut is the ideal location for a coffee with a view.

Known for its breakfasts and burgers, the seaside eatery is also a great place to get a coffee.

TripAdvisor reviews call its coffee everything from "gorgeous" to a "perfect afternoon treat".

4. Black Apollo Coffee House

Where: 24 High Street, Holt, NR25 6BH

When: 8am to 4:30pm Monday to Saturday between March and October, this changes to 8am to 3:30pm between November and February.

With more than 300 five star TripAdvisor reviews, the Black Apollo Coffee House was founded by the Norfolk Coffee Company which roast its own blends.

It is now owned and run by Jamie Watson, who was the head barista.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor called Black Apollo Coffee House a "little gem".

5. Alchemista Coffee Potions

Where: 4 St. Gregory's Alley, Norwich NR2 1ER

When: 8.30am to 4pm

Kerri Creasy, barista at Alchemista, with the steampunk cold brew coffee machine. Picture: DENISE BR

Kerri Creasy, barista at Alchemista, with the steampunk cold brew coffee machine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Taking an 'artisanal, innovative, and no compromise' approach to coffee has allowed Alchemista to create an extraordinary experience for its customers at its steampunk-inspired store.

Selling all the usual coffees you would get elsewhere, Alchemista also has a handful of signature speciality coffees and coffee-infused cocktails.

6. Café Charlotte

Where: 118 High Street, Stalham, NR12 9AZ

When: 9am until 3pm, Tuesday to Saturday

This family-run cafe in the heart of North Norfolk's Stalham believes in supporting other local businesses and providing its customers with the highest quality local produce.

It offers a wide selection of flavoursome coffees, with beans hand-roasted by Calypso Coffee in North Walsham. 

7. Pepper's Tea Room

Where: Pepper's Harlings Tea Room, Market St, East Harling, Norwich NR16 2AD

When: 10am until 4pm, Wednesday to Saturday.

This country tea room is attached to Peppers, a 17th century cottage in East Harling and is praised for its coffee made from their own blend

Visitors to the café also rave about the coffee cake which is a great way to get even more coffee into your diet on International Coffee Day.

8. Bang

Where: 2 Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AF

When: 8:30am until 5pm, seven days a week

This café is set in the heart of the historic fishing port of Wells-next-the-Sea and promises a sunny welcome no matter the weather.

All coffees on its menu are under £3 and is made using coffee from Butterworth & Son in Suffolk.

One TripAdvisor review said they had the nicest flat white they've ever had.

Artel Coffee Shop in Norwich has asked to put chairs and tables outside their establishment, as well

Artel, in London Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

9. Artel

Where: 67 London St, Norwich NR2 1HL

When: 8am to 4pm

Artel's coffee blend is made by Cupper's Choice in Sheffield, as well as incorporating seasonal blends, and the team's favourite roasteries.

With an outdoor space in London Street, Artel is great for feeling the community while people-watching.

