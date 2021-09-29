Nine coffee shops in Norfolk to visit on International Coffee Day
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
This Friday is International Coffee Day - a chance to celebrate the caffeinated and promote fair trade coffee.
Here are just a few of Norfolk's array of wonderful coffee shops that you can visit to celebrate.
1. Mad Hatters Tea Shop
Where: 14A Market Place, Wymondham, NR18 0AX
When: 10am until 3pm, Tuesday to Thursday, 9am until 3pm on Friday and Saturday
You may also want to watch:
Reviews for this vintage-style tea shop in Wymondham rave about its coffee being "just right".
Not only is it praised for the way it makes coffee, but also for its array of cakes, scones and sandwiches too.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
- 2 Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station
- 3 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
- 4 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
- 5 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
- 6 NASA rocket spotted over Norfolk
- 7 Fuel shortages are on those who panicked - don't just blame the media
- 8 Nine ways to make your fuel last and avoid joining petrol station queues
- 9 Norfolk Broads' village in £150,000 bid to buy land at auction
- 10 Why are there queues for petrol - and do you really need to fill up?
The small and cosy tea shop is the perfect place to celebrate International Coffee Day.
2. Strangers Coffee House
Where: 21 Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1EX
When: 8.30am-4.30pm, closed Sunday
Strangers prides itself on ethical, traceable, and sustainable coffee, made well.
The cult-classic, multi-award-winning roastery in the Lanes is just one of three locations in Norwich's city centre.
With both sit-in cafes and pick-up spots, Strangers is great for coffee in any circumstance.
3. The Beach Hut
Where: Kiosk 4, Esplanade, Great Yarmouth Sea Front, NR30 1EQ
When: 9:30am until 3pm, every day except Thursday and Friday
Positioned directly on Great Yarmouth's beach, The Beach Hut is the ideal location for a coffee with a view.
Known for its breakfasts and burgers, the seaside eatery is also a great place to get a coffee.
TripAdvisor reviews call its coffee everything from "gorgeous" to a "perfect afternoon treat".
4. Black Apollo Coffee House
Where: 24 High Street, Holt, NR25 6BH
When: 8am to 4:30pm Monday to Saturday between March and October, this changes to 8am to 3:30pm between November and February.
With more than 300 five star TripAdvisor reviews, the Black Apollo Coffee House was founded by the Norfolk Coffee Company which roast its own blends.
It is now owned and run by Jamie Watson, who was the head barista.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor called Black Apollo Coffee House a "little gem".
5. Alchemista Coffee Potions
Where: 4 St. Gregory's Alley, Norwich NR2 1ER
When: 8.30am to 4pm
Taking an 'artisanal, innovative, and no compromise' approach to coffee has allowed Alchemista to create an extraordinary experience for its customers at its steampunk-inspired store.
Selling all the usual coffees you would get elsewhere, Alchemista also has a handful of signature speciality coffees and coffee-infused cocktails.
6. Café Charlotte
Where: 118 High Street, Stalham, NR12 9AZ
When: 9am until 3pm, Tuesday to Saturday
This family-run cafe in the heart of North Norfolk's Stalham believes in supporting other local businesses and providing its customers with the highest quality local produce.
It offers a wide selection of flavoursome coffees, with beans hand-roasted by Calypso Coffee in North Walsham.
7. Pepper's Tea Room
Where: Pepper's Harlings Tea Room, Market St, East Harling, Norwich NR16 2AD
When: 10am until 4pm, Wednesday to Saturday.
This country tea room is attached to Peppers, a 17th century cottage in East Harling and is praised for its coffee made from their own blend
Visitors to the café also rave about the coffee cake which is a great way to get even more coffee into your diet on International Coffee Day.
8. Bang
Where: 2 Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AF
When: 8:30am until 5pm, seven days a week
This café is set in the heart of the historic fishing port of Wells-next-the-Sea and promises a sunny welcome no matter the weather.
All coffees on its menu are under £3 and is made using coffee from Butterworth & Son in Suffolk.
One TripAdvisor review said they had the nicest flat white they've ever had.
9. Artel
Where: 67 London St, Norwich NR2 1HL
When: 8am to 4pm
Artel's coffee blend is made by Cupper's Choice in Sheffield, as well as incorporating seasonal blends, and the team's favourite roasteries.
With an outdoor space in London Street, Artel is great for feeling the community while people-watching.