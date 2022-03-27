Nine of the best family-friendly pubs in Norfolk

Green Man in Rackheath. The pub has a large beer garden. - Credit: Archant

A trip to the pub with the your loved ones can make for a great outing and thankfully Norfolk has plenty of family-friendly spots to visit

Large outdoor play areas, children's menus and a fun and welcoming atmosphere all help make for a good time.

Here are nine of the best pubs to visit in Norfolk with children in tow:

Cliff Hotel

The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. It offers views of Gorleston beach and has an outdoor play area for children. - Credit: Archant/Jamie Honeywood

Where: Cliff Hill, Gorleston, NR31 6DH

Overlooking the award-winning Gorleston beach is The Cliff Hotel.

The hotel’s on-site restaurant and bar has an outdoor terrace which allows visitors to enjoy the scenic coastal views.

It’s the perfect spot for families after a stroll along the beach.

The site also has an outdoor play area for children and a children’s food menu.

For more information visit, https://www.thecliffhotel.co.uk/.

The Pigs

The Pigs, Edgefield. Its outdoor play area for children includes slides, a treehouse, zip wire, climbing wall and maze. - Credit: Archant

Where: Norwich Road, Edgefield, NR24 2RL

Youngsters are unlikely to get bored at this north Norfolk favourite.

The Pigs boasts play areas inside and out, so there are plenty of options even when the sun isn't shining.

With its slides, treehouse, zip wire, climbing wall and maze, the outdoor space, Piggleplay, was designed by the creators of BeWILDerwood.

For more information visit, https://www.thepigs.org.uk/food/family-friendly

The Ffolkes

The Ffolkes Arms in Hillington. - Credit: Ian Burt/Archant

Where: Lynn Road, Hillington, King's Lynn, PE31 6BJ

The children will be occupied for hours while parents feast on offerings from the menu.

Tucked away behind the historic coaching inn is an outdoor play area complete with zip wire, boardwalks and climbing wall.

On rainy days it also has an indoor games room with shuffleboard, a pool table, a football table and board games.

There are also plenty of children's food options to fill up even the fussiest of hungry bellies.

For more information visit, https://www.ffolkes.org.uk/.

The Jolly Sailor

The Jolly Sailor pub in Brancaster Staithe. It has an enclosed garden with a giant children’s play area, treasure chest and ‘Jolly Roger boat’. - Credit: Archant

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, PE31 8BJ

Located on the A149 coast road, it was previously named the best family pub at the Great British Pub Awards 2015.

Families can relax with a real ale or drink in the pub’s enclosed garden with a giant children’s play area, treasure chest and Jolly Roger boat.

There's a choice of seating areas and deck chairs for in the summer. The pub also has “eat, drink and be jolly” themed garden beach huts.

For more information visit, https://www.jollysailorsbrancaster.co.uk/.

Castle Carvery

Castle Carvery in Caister, Great Yarmouth, has an indoor and outdoor play area for children. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Castle Freehouse, Norwich Road, Caister, NR30 5JN

Castle Carvery in Caister is the perfect spot for families, where children can play for hours on end while the adults relax.

It has a Fun Fort indoor soft play with ball pits, slides, spinners and rollers as well as an outdoor adventure play area.

Castle Carvery also has a children's menu with dishes suitable for under 7s under 10s.

For more information visit, https://www.castlecarvery.co.uk/.

The Fox Steakhouse & Grill

The Fox Steakhouse in Hevingham. It offers family-friendly dining and an outdoor play area for children. - Credit: Archant

Where: Cromer Road, Hevingham, NR10 5LY

The Fox offers family-friendly dining, steakhouse style.

The team of chefs cook up a great choice of locally sourced flame grilled steaks, fish and vegetarian options.

From gourmet burgers to hand stretched pizza, hanging skewers and home smoked meats.

It also has a large outdoor space with play area.

For more information visit, https://www.thefoxsteakhouse.co.uk/index.

The Ship Inn

The Ship Inn on Beach Road, Mundesley, offers itself as a family-friendly pub. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010

Where: Beach Road, Mundesley, NR11 8BQ

Set overlooking the golden sands of Mundesley Beach on the North Norfolk coast, The Ship Inn is the perfect destination for eating, drinking and relaxing.

It has a giant beachside garden, with outdoor play area, where families can watch the waves crash and the sun set.

The Ship Inn was previously named among the top 50 best British pubs with beer gardens, by The Telegraph.

For more information visit, https://www.mundesley-ship.co.uk/.

The Blue Boar

The Blue Boar in Sprowston. The pub has a large beer garden with play equipment for children. - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Wroxham Road, Sprowston, NR7 8RL

Families can enjoy a roast dinner or home-cooked meal in the large beer garden while little ones enjoy the play equipment.

The spacious area is safely fenced off from the main Wroxham Road and there is plenty of room for people to sit down outside.

For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com//sprowstonnorwich

Green Man

Green Man in Rackheath. The pub has a large beer garden. - Credit: Archant

Where: Wroxham Road, Rackheath, NR13 6NQ

You can bring the entire family when you visit the Green Man.

Let your little ones run around while you enjoy some live music in the beer garden.

The pub offers a children’s menu and spacious play area with swings, slides and more.

For more information visit, https://www.thegreenman-norwich.com/kids-play-area.



