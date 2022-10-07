7 coastal cafes to enjoy a coffee in north Norfolk

North Norfolk has many options to enjoy a coastal coffee - Credit: Archant/PA

With autumn now here, many people love meeting friends and family for a coffee in a cosy café on a cold day.

Fortunately, north Norfolk is blessed with plenty of options to choose from while taking a break from a walk on the beach.

With this in mind, here are seven places to go for a coastal coffee in north Norfolk.





1. Wells Beach Café

Where: Beach Road, Wells, NR23 1DR

Located a stone's throw away from the beach, Wells Beach Café is a great addition to any stroll in either summer or winter.

The café offers a selection of coffees as well as choices of sandwiches, pastries or sausage and vegan rolls.

And if using a reusable cup, visitors will get 10pc off their tea or coffee.





2. Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms

Whelk Coppers in Sheringham. - Credit: Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms

Where: The Driftway, Sheringham, NR26 8LD

Having been set up by Sandra and Peter Foster in 1992, Whelk Coppers Tea Room remains owned by the same family today.

The building in which its based was originally part of fishermen's cottages and has continued to evolve since.

Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms specialises in offering fresh local ingredients with all products made to order.

Its slow roast, artisan coffee is from Green Farm Coffee in Norwich.





3. The Offshore Coffee House

Where: East Promenade, Sheringham, NR26 8BJ

The Offshore Coffee House specialises in its coffee offering and claims to serve the "best coffee in town".

With a wide selection of food items on the menu, the café is a popular option among visitors to Sheringham.





4. Cliff Top Café

The Cliff Top Café in Cromer - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Cliff Road, Overstrand, Cromer, NR27 0PP

Renowned for its full English breakfasts, the Cliff Top Café offers a brilliant vantage point for customers to relax and look out to sea.

The café, which has recently been redecorated inside and out, is an ideal spot to refuel before a walk along the beach.

Cliff Top Café also offers the choice of al fresco coastal dining both inside and outside the café.





5. The Jetty Café

The Jetty Cafe in High Street, Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Where: High Street, Cromer, NR27 9HG

Visitors to the Jetty Café are treated to fresh food, great coffee and cheerful service.

Highly rated on Tripadvisor, many reviews praise the café for delivering "value for money" and delicious food.

The café has also been praised for its vegan offering which offers customers plenty of choice.





6. The Lookout

The Lookout, Holkham - Credit: Archant

Where: Lady Anne's Drive, Holkham, NR23 1RD

Located on the edge of the Holkham National Nature Reserve, the Lookout offers customers spectacular views along with a coffee and a slice of cake.

The Lookout also operates with a sustainable approach and all packaging is 100pc plant-based and compostable.

Visitors will also receive 10pc off drinks if bringing a reusable cup.





7. North Sea Coffee

North Sea Coffee in Cromer - Credit: Google

Where: Esplanade, Cromer, NR27 9EX

North Sea Coffee is a small independent coffee bar offering freshly roasted specialty coffees and a selection of pastries and cakes.

All coffee served is roasted within a few miles of the shop with the house blend, Roma, allowing for easy drinking and great with milk.

Following a refurb in 2020, the shop has been remodelled using wood reclaimed from Cromer Pier.