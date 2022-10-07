7 coastal cafes to enjoy a coffee in north Norfolk
- Credit: Archant/PA
With autumn now here, many people love meeting friends and family for a coffee in a cosy café on a cold day.
Fortunately, north Norfolk is blessed with plenty of options to choose from while taking a break from a walk on the beach.
With this in mind, here are seven places to go for a coastal coffee in north Norfolk.
1. Wells Beach Café
Where: Beach Road, Wells, NR23 1DR
Located a stone's throw away from the beach, Wells Beach Café is a great addition to any stroll in either summer or winter.
The café offers a selection of coffees as well as choices of sandwiches, pastries or sausage and vegan rolls.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award
- 2 Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted
- 3 Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault
- 4 Road reopens after closure due to police incident near Norwich
- 5 Norwich man was found dead on same day he was due to start new job
- 6 Family's plea to other motorists after death of 'big hearted' biker
- 7 What to expect at Winter Wonderland running for 6 weeks with REAL ice rink
- 8 Ambulance delays in deaths of two women prompt coroner fears
- 9 Man banned from Great Yarmouth
- 10 Huge 1,400-home 'urban extension' proposed for Dereham
And if using a reusable cup, visitors will get 10pc off their tea or coffee.
2. Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms
Where: The Driftway, Sheringham, NR26 8LD
Having been set up by Sandra and Peter Foster in 1992, Whelk Coppers Tea Room remains owned by the same family today.
The building in which its based was originally part of fishermen's cottages and has continued to evolve since.
Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms specialises in offering fresh local ingredients with all products made to order.
Its slow roast, artisan coffee is from Green Farm Coffee in Norwich.
3. The Offshore Coffee House
Where: East Promenade, Sheringham, NR26 8BJ
The Offshore Coffee House specialises in its coffee offering and claims to serve the "best coffee in town".
With a wide selection of food items on the menu, the café is a popular option among visitors to Sheringham.
4. Cliff Top Café
Where: Cliff Road, Overstrand, Cromer, NR27 0PP
Renowned for its full English breakfasts, the Cliff Top Café offers a brilliant vantage point for customers to relax and look out to sea.
The café, which has recently been redecorated inside and out, is an ideal spot to refuel before a walk along the beach.
Cliff Top Café also offers the choice of al fresco coastal dining both inside and outside the café.
5. The Jetty Café
Where: High Street, Cromer, NR27 9HG
Visitors to the Jetty Café are treated to fresh food, great coffee and cheerful service.
Highly rated on Tripadvisor, many reviews praise the café for delivering "value for money" and delicious food.
The café has also been praised for its vegan offering which offers customers plenty of choice.
6. The Lookout
Where: Lady Anne's Drive, Holkham, NR23 1RD
Located on the edge of the Holkham National Nature Reserve, the Lookout offers customers spectacular views along with a coffee and a slice of cake.
The Lookout also operates with a sustainable approach and all packaging is 100pc plant-based and compostable.
Visitors will also receive 10pc off drinks if bringing a reusable cup.
7. North Sea Coffee
Where: Esplanade, Cromer, NR27 9EX
North Sea Coffee is a small independent coffee bar offering freshly roasted specialty coffees and a selection of pastries and cakes.
All coffee served is roasted within a few miles of the shop with the house blend, Roma, allowing for easy drinking and great with milk.
Following a refurb in 2020, the shop has been remodelled using wood reclaimed from Cromer Pier.