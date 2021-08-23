7 must-visit delicious delis in Norfolk

Published: 5:22 PM August 23, 2021

While you may be used to buying your food from your local supermarket, Norfolk offers many delicatessens that stock local produce for you to try.

Here are just some of what the county has to offer.

1. St Giles Pantry, Norwich

Since opening last year, St Giles Pantry has stocked its shelves with produce from all over Norfolk including alcohol, fresh produces, and confectionary.

The pantry was started by Alan Sabol and his partner Sophia during the pandemic.

Located on Upper St Giles, the store also offers customisable hampers.

2. Creake Abbey, Fakenham

The Food Hall at Creake Abbey selects products from across Norfolk to provide an experience that surpasses that of your everyday supermarket.

The Abbey’s deli counter is supervised by World Cheese Judge Peter Bone and offers award-winning cheeses from Norfolk.

They also offer homemade ready meals that are cooked by chefs on site.

3. Byfords, Holt

Based in the centre of Holt, Byfords is a popular café and bed and breakfast that also sells products in their takeaway store.

Byfords, cafe and deli Holt. Picture: COLIN FINCH - Credit: Colin Finch

Customers can place orders online to avoid missing out on their range of pasties, pizzas, and cakes.

Afternoon tea for two can even be ordered 24 hours in advance.

4. Hodson and Co, Aylsham

Co-host of the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash, chef Charlie opened Hodson and Co to celebrate produce from Norfolk, especially its pork and cheese.

Their wide range of treats, including award winning marmalades and chutneys, is simple but full of Norfolk goodness.

Customers can also organise safe home delivery.

5. Goodies Food Hall, Diss

Goodies Food Hall prides itself on listening to its customers and offering the freshest local produce.

Winners of the Best Independent Retailer Award at the Great British Food Awards, Goodies emphasises quality and value for money on their varied product range.

6. Amaretto Delicatessen, Norwich

Amaretto is a must for those looking freshly whipped up cakes and stone-baked pizza, as well as a wide array of Mediterranean inspired choices.

Stock up on salami, cheeses, olives, and vinegars at this gem located near St Andrew’s Hall.

Inside Amaretto Deli in Norwich. Photo: Philip Barnes - Credit: Philip Barnes

7. The Galley, Horning

Set amongst the beautiful Norfolk Broads, this delicatessen stocks an extensive range of treats for foodies, selling hams, pies, and scotch eggs.

The Galley is also home to the famous 'Hornish' pasty, as well as sweet treats for those with a sweet tooth.