7 cafes to visit with views of Norfolk landmarks

Sarnies by the Sea near Happisburgh Lighthouse - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

There are many great cafes to visit in Norfolk but some are made extra special by their location.

Here are seven cafes that offer views of the county's landmarks as well as a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

Dereham Windmill - Credit: Ian Burt

1. Partea Hut Tearoom (Dereham Windmill)

Where: 93 Greenfields Road, Dereham NR20 3TE

Opening times: Wednesday to Sunday, 10am - 3pm

Partea Hut in Dereham looks upon one of the few remaining windmills in the district.

The 19th century, Grade II listed building was recently restored and now has a visitor centre.

Partea Hut offers cakes, afternoon teas and bespoke celebration cakes.

2. Sarnies by the Sea (Happisburgh Lighthouse)

Where: Beach Road, Happisburgh, NR12 0PY

Opening times: Monday to Friday 11am - 4pm, Saturday to Sunday 10am - 4pm

Sarnies by the Sea is a small cafe situated close to the picturesque Happisburgh Lighthouse, the oldest working lighthouse in East Anglia.

As you can probably guess, this small cafe serves freshly made sandwiches along with cakes and hot drinks.

3. North Sea Coffee Co. (Cromer Pier)

Where: Esplanade, Cromer, NR27 9EX

Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 8.30am to 4.30pm

Cromer Pier and the North Sea make for a wonderful view from this cafe.

First opened in 2017, it offers freshly roasted specialty coffees alongside a selection of pastries and cakes.

Horsey Windpump - Credit: Archant

4. Horsey Windpump Tea Room

Where: Horsey Windpump, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4EF

Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 10am - 4pm

Horsey Windpump was built in 1912 upon the foundations of an earlier 18th century mill.

It is a popular attraction and is an often-photographed landmark by visitors to Norfolk.

The tea room offers hot and cold drinks and a range of light snacks to keep you going as you explore the rest of the Horsey estate and beach.

Couple Louise and Carol Boundy opened A Slice of the Broads in Wroxham a year ago. - Credit: A Slice of the Broads

5. A Slice of the Broads (Norfolk Broads/River Bure)

Where: 11 Norwich Road, Hoveton, Wroxham, Norwich, NR12 8DA

Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 10am - 4.30pm

Louise and Carol Boundy opened A Slice of the Broads in Norwich Road, Wroxham, in July 2021, offering breakfasts and lunches along with cakes, scones and sausage rolls.

It has since become something of a "hidden gem" and offers scenic views across the River Bure.

Caroline Graham, owner of Darling Darlings Cat Cafe on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

6. Darling Darlings Cat Lounge (Britannia Pier and Great Yarmouth seafront)

Where: 57a Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EJ

Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am - 3.45pm

Darling Darlings is situated on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth, offering views of Britannia Pier and the coastal resort's seafront.

While it has a fantastic view from its front, it is unlikely to hold your attention for too long as the cafe is full of adorable cats who will quickly distract you.

Norwich Cathedral Refectory Cafe. Picture: SUPPLIED - Credit: Archant

7. Jarrold at the Refectory (Norwich Cathedral)

Where: 65 The Close, Norwich, NR1 4DH

Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 10.30am - 3.30pm

Norwich's Norman cathedral has one of the tallest spires in the country and while it is in view of many cafes in the city, none are as close as the refectory.

Run by the team at Jarrold, the refectory offers open views of the cathedral's grounds, which can be savoured, accompanied by a cup of tea and a wide menu of morning and lunchtime dishes and drinks.



