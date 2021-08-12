Norfolk's seven best restaurants according to our readers

Published: 7:11 AM August 12, 2021

We asked our readers what their favourite restaurants in Norfolk were, here are the top seven they recommended:

1. The Recruiting Sergeant

Where: Norwich Rd, Horstead, Norwich, NR12 7EE

When: Food served from 12pm to 8.30pm

Price: Mains from £14 to £33, booking is recommended

One of the most recommended by readers, The Recruiting Sergeant has a focus on fresh fish and seafood. There are 33 main menu options, being a majority of meat with some fish options.

2. Morston Hall

Where: The St, Morston, Holt NR25 7AA

When: Dinner is served at 7.30pm

Price: £105 per person, booking is required

One of only two restaurants in Norfolk with a Michelin Star, Morston Hall has a seven-course tasting menu that changes daily. Dinner is served in their famous Orangery dining room.

3. The White Horse

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, King's Lynn PE31 8BY

When: Food served from 12pm to 9pm

Price: Mains from £14 to £25

Seasonality and locality are essential to The White Horse's menu, which is changing regularly. They feature an array of seafood and attempt to encompass 'the taste of Norfolk'.

4. The Norfolk Mead Hotel

Where: Church Loke, Coltishall, Norwich NR12 7DN

Price: Two courses for £32

This hotel's restaurant has two AA rosettes for their 'culinary excellence', with everything available in the restaurant made in-house. The menu is smaller than most, with five options for the main meal.

5. Benedicts

Where: 9 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PE

When: Tuesday to Saturday 5pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday also have a lunch serving at 12pm to 2pm.

Price: Five courses for £56, booking is recommended

The menu at Benedicts changes every four to five weeks, with both a five and eight-course menu on offer, as well as a set lunch menu. The brasserie is the recipient of three AA rosettes, among many other awards.

6. The Wildebeest

Where: 82-86 Norwich Rd, Stoke Holy Cross, Norwich NR14 8QJ

When: Lunch is 12pm to 2pm, and Dinner is 6pm to 9pm

Price: Mains are between £18 and £34, set menus start at £23

This restaurant has a choice of four menus, with a three and six-course, an a la carte menu, and a Sunday menu. The Wildebeest describe themselves as 'relaxed fine dining' and have received two AA rosettes.

7. Ingham Swan

Where: Sea Palling Rd, Ingham, Norwich NR12 9AB

When: Lunch is 12pm to 2pm, and Dinner is 6pm to 9pm

Price: Mains are between £19 and £32, set menus are between £23 to £65

The restaurant, just minutes from the coast, has three menus, two of which have set menus. The chef patron, who achieved Morston Hall their Michelin Star, has become famous for his innovative and creative menus.