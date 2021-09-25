7 of the best places for a curry in Norfolk picked by our readers

Published: 10:00 AM September 25, 2021

Some of the dishes at Tamarind Fine Indian Dining in Blofield. - Credit: Tamarind Fine Indian Dining

Sometimes nothing but a curry will do and luckily Norfolk has plenty of good restaurants to choose from across the county.

We asked Eastern Daily Press readers for their recommendations.

1. Tamarind Fine Indian Dining

Where: Woodbastwick Road, Blofield Heath, NR13 4AB

Tamarind, Blofield has over 500 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

This restaurant and takeaway is not only a top choice of our readers but with TripAdvisor too, boasting more than 500 five-star reviews.

It is currently in the running to win Outstanding Restaurant of the Year and Restaurant of the Year East in the English Curry Awards 2021.

It offers sizzling tandoori grills served on an iron platter.

The dishes are marinated in a “special blend of spices” using yoghurt, ginger and fresh mixed herbs cooked in the tandoor oven, set to a high temperature to create “the perfect balance between grilling and roasting”.

2. Namaste Village

Where: 131-139 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3PN

Namaste Village at Queens Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Namaste Village appears to be popular with our readers, with it getting the most mentions.

The family-run restaurant serves a range of vegan and vegetarian food from different regions of India. You can choose to dine-in or get food delivered straight to your door.

Its menu offers all of your takeaway favourites, including Indian street food, curries varying in spice and tasty side dishes.

On its website it states: "At Namaste Village we are inspired to serve you home cooked food using the finest and freshest ingredients."

3. Rani's Indian Dining

Where: Norwich Road, Yaxham, NR19 1RP

Rani's Indian Dining in Yaxham. - Credit: Archant

This takeaway and restaurant in the village of Yaxham, near Dereham, comes highly recommended by our readers.

It has more than 100 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, with one reviewer saying the food and service is "top drawer".

Its menu offers a mix of starters, tandoori dishes, biriyani dishes and "all time favourites".

Chefs recommendations include the Moghul tikka bhuna and tikka dishes.

4. Ahmed Spice

Where: 50 Back Lane, Wymondham, NR18 0LB

One of our readers claimed this takeaway to be "by far the best", and others seem to agree with Ahmed Spice being one of the most mentioned.

The family-run takeaway has been serving Wymondham since it opened in 2003.

Ahmed Spice offers "an authentic taste of India".

Its chef's special and signature dish is the "Bengal Tiger" - fresh Bengal king prawns cooked with shell on to "hold in those spices and give it that extra flavour".

5. Indian Flavours

Where: 98 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1BA

This recommendation comes, not just from our readers, but the Fry Up Inspector himself.

He stated that if he is getting a takeaway Indian, this one is his go to.

On its website it states: "All of our dishes are prepared with extra care, using the finest ingredients and authentic combination of spices."

Its traditional mains include tikka, dansak, madras, patiya, vindalo, rogan josh and korma.

6. Planet Spice

Where: 2 Filby Lane, Ormesby St Margaret, NR29 3JR

Planet Spice in Ormesby. - Credit: Archant

Established in 2010, Planet Spice's motto is "made fresh to order, to suit your taste".

With nearly 300 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, there's an obvious reason why our readers picked it as one of their favourites.

It offers "exclusive Indian cuisine" and an extensive menu offering all of your favourites.

Butter chicken, lamb tikka masala and tandoori king prawn masala are listed on its house specials.

7. Duke of Delhi

Where: The Mill Inn, Ipswich Road, Norwich, NR15 1UB

The Duke of Delhi in Saxlingham Thorpe is well worth a visit.

Popular with our readers, the establishment has more than 250 five star reviews on TripAdvisor — with one review calling it "the best Indian meal" they had ever tasted.

On its website it states: "We believe that great Indian food is a subtle blend of spices, meat, fish and vegetables to bring you the ultimate taste of Bangladesh and Indian fine cuisine."

It offers tandoori dishes cooked in a clay oven as well as exclusive dishes such as pan fried seabass, lamb shank bhuna and Jaipuri chicken.