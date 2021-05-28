5 pubs recommended by our readers

Published: 9:07 AM May 28, 2021

We asked Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News readers on social media for their pub recommendations - and they agreed there's no place like Norwich.

Here are five of the most recommended pubs.

1. The Reindeer, Dereham Road

The Reindeer, Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

The Reindeer is far from a run-of-the-mill pub, and has plenty of things to do.

With BBQs, room hire, live music and over 50 rums and 20 gins, there is plenty to choose from.

You may also want to watch:

Reviewers have described the food on offer as "delicious" and "first-class" with one commenter, Tina Reeve, saying: "I would recommend the Reindeer on Dereham Road. Amazing pub, amazing landlady, and amazing staff."

2. The Fat Cat, West End Street

The Fat Cat Pub. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Rated as Camra national pub of the year in 1998 and 2004 and holding the Good Pub Guide's beer pub of the year for the last four years, The Fat Cat is a much loved and very well-known pub in the city.

The pub opened nearly 30 years ago and holds stock from all over Europe and the US, but also has beers from its own brewery.

3. The Garden House, Pembroke Road

The Garden House on Pembroke Road, Norwich. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

The Garden House is a cheery local based in the heart of Norwich.

The pub, which is part of the Craft Union chain, shows live sports every day, meaning you can watch a big game with a cold, refreshing pint of your favourite lager.

One reviewer said: "Lovely pub, warm and welcoming atmosphere, Covid safe, but in a way that made us feel comfortable.

"Would definitely recommend to friends, and visit again. Two thumbs up from me!"

4. The Duke of Wellington, Waterloo Road

The Duke of Wellington, Norwich. Photo: Mustard TV. - Credit: Archant

One of the city’s premier real ale establishments offering a selection of up to 32 ales, gravity served from a glass-fronted taproom and on hand pump.

Customers said it was a friendly and welcoming community pub with many nooks and crannies.

One reviewer said: "Absolutely fantastic service! Through COVID, felt comfortable and friendly happy service as always!

"Always my favourite pub and good to see you back open."

5. The Mischief, Fye Bridge Street

GENERAL VIEW OF THE MISCHIEF PUB, FYE BRISGE STREET, NORWICH. - Credit: ©ARCHANT } NORFOLK 2002.

The Mischief Tavern, also known as Jägermeister headquarters, has top drinks deals, Sky Sports, a quality jukebox and is guaranteed to always have a great atmosphere.

It's an 18th-century wooden-floored pub, close to River Wensum and Fye Bridge, which is very busy with a 'younger clientele'.

One commenter simply said: "Nice bar, always friendly."