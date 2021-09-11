5 of the best places to get coffee in north Norfolk

Published: 10:00 AM September 11, 2021

Jamie Watson, owner of the Black Apollo Coffee House in Holt. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk is a gold mine for pretty cafes for you to get your coffee fix.

Here are just a few options to try on your next visit to the area.

1. Stiffkey Stores

Where: The Old Coach House, Wells Road, Stiffkey, NR23 1QH

When: 8.30am until 5pm, daily

This village store is not to be missed when looking for a good coffee, with a TripAdvisor review calling it the "best coffee in north Norfolk".

It also serves a wealth of cakes and pastries.

While enjoying your coffee and slice of cake, you can sit in its cute beach huts or browse the selection of local produce and children's wares.

Bang's colourful interior. - Credit: Archant

2. Bang

Where: 2 Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AF

When: 8:30am until 5pm, seven days a week

This café is set in the heart of the historic fishing port of Wells-next-the-Sea and promises a sunny welcome no matter the weather.

All coffees on its menu are under £3 and is made using coffee from Butterworth & Son in Suffolk.

One TripAdvisor review said they had the nicest flat white they've ever had.

3. Grey Seal Coffee

Where: 24 High Street, Cromer, NR27 9HG or 9-11 High Street, Sheringham, NR26 8BE

When: 10am until 4pm every day in Cromer. 10am until 4pm on Wednesday to Sunday in Sheringham.

With two locations on the picturesque north Norfolk coast, this coffee roaster has won awards at the Great Taste Awards and the EDP Food and Drink Awards.

The family-owned business also provides bags of its coffee beans to buy for those that want to recreate the drinks at home.

Grey Seal Coffee in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale - Credit: Archant

4. Black Apollo Coffee House

Where: 24 High Street, Holt, NR25 6BH

When: 8am to 4:30pm Monday to Saturday between March and October, this changes to 8am to 3:30pm between November and February.

With more than 300 five star TripAdvisor reviews, the Black Apollo Coffee House was founded by the Norfolk Coffee Company which roast its own blends.

It is now owned and run by Jamie Watson, who was the head barista.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor called Black Apollo Coffee House a "little gem".

5. Holkham Hall's Courtyard Café

Where: Holkham Estate, Holkham, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1RH

When: 10am until 5pm daily

Set in the estate of Holkham Hall, the Courtyard Café is great choice to get your caffeine fix while surrounded by stunning nature.

You can also pick up a delicious snack to go with your coffee, including sandwiches, salads, and perfectly baked cakes.

Holkham Hall's grounds, which contains the Courtyard Café. - Credit: Mike Page



