New gourmet burger trailer feeding hungry drivers along A47

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:31 PM March 7, 2022
Daniel Hadzhiyski has opened 359 Burger Shop in a layby on the A47 near Longwater. 

Daniel Hadzhiyski has opened 359 Burger Shop in a layby on the A47 at Longwater near Norwich.

Gourmet burgers, loaded fries and hotdogs are all on the menu of a new business feeding hungry drivers in Norfolk. 

The 359 Burger Shop opened in a layby on the A47 towards Dereham, just before the Longwater roundabout, last week. 

The 359 Burger Shop located along the A47, heading towards Dereham, before the Longwater roundabout.

The 359 Burger Shop is located along the A47, heading towards Dereham, before the Longwater roundabout.

It is owned by Daniel Hadzhiyski, from Attleborough, who wanted to turn his love for burgers and passion for cooking into his full-time job. 

Mr Hadzhiyski, originally from Bulgaria, moved to Norfolk five years ago with his wife and daughter. 

He previously worked at SM Agriculture in Watton catching chickens. 

Loaded fries from The 359 Burger Shop located along the A47, heading towards Dereham, before the Longwater roundabout.

Loaded fries from The 359 Burger Shop.

But with experience in the hospitality industry back in his home country, the 31-year-old decided to launch his own business. 

He said: “I suffered an injury so I was unable to work for a while. But during that time, I decided to study more about the history of burgers and I took a few courses. 

“I enjoy cooking and I have experience working in a restaurant back in Bulgaria. 

“I have seen around Norfolk there are a lot of similar trailers offering gourmet burgers. But I’m offering your classic burger recipes with my own twist.” 

The 359 Burger Shop - named in honour of the area code for Bulgaria - offers fresh ingredients and its patties, chilli and burger sauce are all handmade by Mr Hadzhiyski. 

A gourmet burger from The 359 Burger Shop located along the A47, heading towards Dereham, before the Longwater roundabout.

A gourmet burger from The 359 Burger Shop.

Since the business launched on Thursday, March 3, his loaded chips, double cheese burger and sloppy joe burger have been among the most popular items. 

Mr Hadzhiyski can be found on the A47 from Monday to Friday between 9.30am until 2.30pm. 

He added: “I have put all of my hopes into this – so I can support my family. 

Daniel Hadzhiyski is the owner of the 359 Burger Shop.

Daniel Hadzhiyski is the owner of the 359 Burger Shop.

“I really want to do this job; I love to cook and I really love burgers. I hope to be successful. It’s too early to tell but I will try my best. 

“I think my food is really tasty and I have really high standards. I am also registered with the local authorities and I have completed all required courses.” 

The 359 Burger Shop is also available for private hire. 

A gourmet burger from The 359 Burger Shop located along the A47, heading towards Dereham, before the Longwater roundabout.

A gourmet burger from The 359 Burger Shop.


Norwich News
Attleborough News

