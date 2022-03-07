New gourmet burger trailer feeding hungry drivers along A47
- Credit: Daniel Hadzhiyski
Gourmet burgers, loaded fries and hotdogs are all on the menu of a new business feeding hungry drivers in Norfolk.
The 359 Burger Shop opened in a layby on the A47 towards Dereham, just before the Longwater roundabout, last week.
It is owned by Daniel Hadzhiyski, from Attleborough, who wanted to turn his love for burgers and passion for cooking into his full-time job.
Mr Hadzhiyski, originally from Bulgaria, moved to Norfolk five years ago with his wife and daughter.
He previously worked at SM Agriculture in Watton catching chickens.
But with experience in the hospitality industry back in his home country, the 31-year-old decided to launch his own business.
He said: “I suffered an injury so I was unable to work for a while. But during that time, I decided to study more about the history of burgers and I took a few courses.
Most Read
- 1 Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier
- 2 Obituary: 36-year-old who brought forward his wedding after diagnosis
- 3 Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles
- 4 Reunited Norfolk couple face further heartache following Ukraine escape
- 5 Family's final appeal to help save 'amazing father' with rare cancer
- 6 Village urges lower speed limits amid fears over traffic 'chaos'
- 7 Missing 24-year-old found safe and well
- 8 See inside this seaside B&B and restaurant for sale in north Norfolk
- 9 Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals
- 10 Serious crash blocks part of A47
“I enjoy cooking and I have experience working in a restaurant back in Bulgaria.
“I have seen around Norfolk there are a lot of similar trailers offering gourmet burgers. But I’m offering your classic burger recipes with my own twist.”
The 359 Burger Shop - named in honour of the area code for Bulgaria - offers fresh ingredients and its patties, chilli and burger sauce are all handmade by Mr Hadzhiyski.
Since the business launched on Thursday, March 3, his loaded chips, double cheese burger and sloppy joe burger have been among the most popular items.
Mr Hadzhiyski can be found on the A47 from Monday to Friday between 9.30am until 2.30pm.
He added: “I have put all of my hopes into this – so I can support my family.
“I really want to do this job; I love to cook and I really love burgers. I hope to be successful. It’s too early to tell but I will try my best.
“I think my food is really tasty and I have really high standards. I am also registered with the local authorities and I have completed all required courses.”
The 359 Burger Shop is also available for private hire.