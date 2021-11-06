25 of Norfolk's cosiest pubs

There are few things better than wrapping up warm and going for a long walk before snuggling up in front of the fire at the pub.

Norfolk has an abundance of wonderfully welcoming inns. Snug boltholes to lose yourself for a few hours while you enjoy a home-cooked meal or warming drink.

Pop in for a pint, book a table for a roast or snuggle up for the weekend at one of these homely spots.

Warm up in front of the fire at The Victoria at Holkham - Credit: Holkham Hall

The Victoria Inn at Holkham

Close to one of Norfolk’s most famous beaches, the Victoria Inn sits at the entrance to the drive of Holkham Hall in north Norfolk and is a familiar sight with its beautiful flint-faced Victorian façade. Wooden floors, rugs in jewel colours, open fires, great food and a warm welcome from the elements await visitors.

Warming food at The Victoria at Holkham - Credit: Holkham Hall

Park Road, Holkham, NR23 1RG

holkham.co.uk

The King’s Head at Letheringsett

A cosy home from home feel at this handsome Georgian pub just outside Holt makes it the perfect winter bolthole to escape to for a few hours (or longer if you stay in one of the pub’s rooms!). Bag a seat by the wood burners or the open fire as you enjoy a pint of local ale or some homemade food.

Holt Road, Letheringsett, NR25 7AR

kingsheadnorfolk.co.uk/food-drink

The Wiveton Bell

Just off the village green and a mile from the saltmarshes at Blakeney, The Wiveton Bell shines like a lantern on a dark night and offers a cosy welcome to visitors in this beautiful corner of Norfolk. Cosy-up in the bar with its original 14th century beams and wood burning stove, enjoy a meal from the Michelin Bib Gourmand menu and perhaps book one of six bedrooms to extend your stay for as long as possible.

Blakeney Road, Holt, NR25 7TL

wivetonbell.co.uk

The open fire at The Recruiting Sergeant - Credit: The Recruiting Sergeant

The Recruiting Sergeant

Situated in the village of Horstead, near Coltishall, this cosy, yet contemporary pub is the perfect place to enjoy a traditional Sunday roast whilst sat by an open fire. With a heated patio available there is still the option to sit outside and drink one of the many real ales and wines on offer, even during the colder months of the year.

Norwich Road, Horstead, NR12 7EE

The Recruiting Sergeant real ale - Credit: The Recruiting Sergeant

recruitingsergeant.co.uk

The Harte at Costessey

In the heart (Harte?) of the village, there is a beautiful Arts and Crafts wooden bar with open fires at either end which makes this a cosy place to enjoy a drink. With lots of walks nearby and the chance to enjoy a home-cooked meal, The Harte is a welcoming pub with three regularly changing beers.

Townhouse Road, Old Costessey, NR8 5BS

www.thehartenorwich.co.uk

The Hare Arms Stow Bardolph

Following refurbishment, The Hare says: “The inn is even warmer, cosier and more welcoming!”. You may be lucky enough to find resident cat Badger stretched out beside the fireside in the bar which boasts a great wine list, Greene King locally-brewed ales and guest ales on its well-stocked list. There’s classic pub food and a really snug feel to this inn which was built during the Napoleonic wars.

Stow Bardolph, King’s Lynn, PE34 3HT

theharearms.co.uk

Inside the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant

The Gunton Arms

With food cooked on an open fire in the Elk Room, and specials which include venison from the deer park, this traditional pub near Cromer in North Norfolk is a perfect place to warm up after a long walk. Incredible artwork and sculpture, beautiful bedrooms designed by Robert Kime (including one formerly occupied in the 1890s by society beauty Lillie Langtry) and hearty food from chef Stuart Tattersall make this a destination pub full of quirky corners to explore.

The red and fallow deer in the parkland around the Gunton Arms gastropub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant

Cromer Road, Thorpe Market NR11 8YTZ

theguntonarms.co.uk

The Green Dragon Wymondham

This historic gem of a pub has been serving beer since 1371 and an eye-catching Tudor bolthole which retains many of its original features inside. There are wooden beams and mantelpieces, scorch marks from The Great Fire of 1615, a tiny snug with a red quarry tile floor and inglenook fireplace and a wood burner for cosy evenings. There’s also a great choice of beers and ciders and a warming menu.

6 Church Street, Wymondham, NR18 0PH

greendragonnorfolk.com

Nelson Head Horsey

A traditional country pub that welcomes dog walkers and offers warm meals and cold pints by a roaring fire. Lots of great ales and ciders on offer and a great place to pop into after (safely) visiting the nearby seal colony (from a distance). There are lots of bracing walks that can begin and end at this cosy pub.

Horsey, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4AD

thenelsonhead.com

Three Horseshoes at Warham

A pub with real heart, The Three Horseshoes at Warham dates back to 1725 and is the perfect place to enjoy a cosy pint or home-cooked meal in the snug atmosphere of the bar and dining rooms. A traditional serving hatch, scrubbed wooden tables, pamment-tiled floors, local ales, a doggy treat menu, real fires and incredible Sunday roasts (plus a famous pie menu) make this a wonderful place to warm up this winter. There are also six stylish bedrooms to stay in if you can’t drag yourself away from the fire.

69 The Street, NR23 1NL

warhamhorseshoes.co.uk

The Ship Inn at Weybourne

Picturesque Weybourne is the home of delightful village pub The Ship Inn. It is dog-friendly making it an ideal location for a post-walk tipple and maybe a bite to eat. The pub stocks more than 100 different types of gin and its menu includes seafood landed at the nearby beach. In the winter there’s a roaring log burner to keep you toasty after chilly walks. A great place for a cosy supper on a cold coastal day out.

The Street, Weybourne, NR25 7SZ

theshippinnweybourne.com

The Carpenters' Arms - Credit: The Carpenters' Arms

The Carpenters’ Arms at Wighton

The double-sided log burner at this lovely pub just three miles from Wells-next-the-Sea is only one of the reasons why The Carpenters’ Arms offers a warm welcome. An inviting pub in a beautiful village setting, the food is fabulous and the bar offers a diverse wine list, local ales and spirits and all the regular favourites. The Sunday roasts are fantastic, but do book in advance!

A roast dinner at The Carpenters' Arms - Credit: The Carpenters' Arms

The Carpenters' Arms - Credit: The Carpenters' Arms

57 High Street, Wighton, NR23 1PF

carpentersarmsnorfolk.co.uk

The Unthank Arms

A really great pub in the heart of Norwich’s Golden Triangle which offers a warm and friendly welcome in a beautiful Victorian building with a warming fire you’ll be drawn to spend the night next to. The menu is hearty and delicious with a great range for all diners and the ales, lager and wine selection is excellent. Who says cosiness is confined to the countryside?

149 Newmarket Street, Norwich, NR2 2DR

theunthankarms.com

The King’s Arms at Shouldham

West Norfolk’s first community-owned pub is set on Shouldham’s beautiful village green and is a traditional 17th century hostelry that offers everyone a warm welcome. You’ll find real ales served straight from the cask, good value food made with fresh local produce and a warm atmosphere that offers a welcome for all.

The Green, Shouldham, PE33 0BY

kingsarmsshouldham.co.uk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham

A proper pub with cosy bars, exposed beams, an open fire and a beautiful dining room with great food and rooms. There are hidden corners and twisting passages, low ceilings, pamment floors, excellent beers and a lovely relaxed and informal atmosphere. Stay in one of 16 bedrooms and make sure you enjoy a meal at The Good Pub Guide’s Norfolk Dining Pub of the Year 2020.

Old Church Road, Snettisham, PE31 7LX

roseandcrownsnettisham.co.uk

Dogs are welcome at The Pulham Crown - Credit: perfectposephotography@gmail.COM

The Crown Inn at Pulham Market

This South Norfolk pub is in one of Norfolk’s prettiest villages and is full of cosy charm, old-fashioned country hospitality and modern comforts. The 15th century thatched inn is wonderfully warm and inviting for all guests, including furry friends. Dogs can come in the bar and can relax in front of the fire, and they even have their own doggy menu to choose from! Delicacies include pigs’ ears, doggy roast and Bottom Sniffer beer! Water bowls are always available.

The Pulham Crown - Credit: perfectposephotography@gmail.COM

Harleston Road, Pulham Market, Diss, IP21 4TA

The White Hart Hotel at Hingham

There’s a comforting fire next to the bar at The White Hart which is a boutique hotel and country dining pub where everyone is welcome, including the dog! Some really inventive cocktails may catch your eye such as the Apple Cider Mimosa, Winter Pimms, Autumn Warmth and A Spicy Fumble (it’s spiced rum, pineapple, apple and grenadine, if you were wondering). Wooden floors, comfy chairs and antiques make this the perfect place to relax.

Market Place, Hingham, NR9 4AF

whitehartnorfolk.co.uk

The Lifeboat Inn at Thornham

Tucked along a hidden lane behind Thornham's All Saints Church, The Lifeboat Inn has been providing shelter and welcoming visitors for more than 500 years. In the winter, you can choose between relaxing next to the oak-beamed bar, the comfortable lounge with a huge open fire, the relaxed dining room or the glass-roofed conservatory with its 200-year-old vine. Enjoy a pint, a meal or a night’s stay

Ship Lane, Thornham, PE36 6LT

lifeboatinnthornham.com

The White Horse Inn - Credit: The White Horse Inn

The White Horse Inn at Neatishead

Home to the Neatishead Brewing Co and Pell & Co Gin, this dog-friendly real ale pub on the Norfolk Broads has lots of craft beers to choose from and offers a great menu with choices for every diner. There are wood burners and a lovely open fire and plenty of cosy corners to relax and warm up after a long walk.

The White Horse Inn - Credit: The White Horse Inn

The Street, Neatishead, NR12 8AD

thewhitehorseinnneatishead.com

The Dun Cow at Salthouse

With uninterrupted views of the saltmarshes, this is a pub which is as incredible in the colder months as it is in the warmer ones. Indoors there are log burning fires, exposed brick work and wooden beams, comfortable chairs and a great range of real ales and gins to warm your cockles. Speaking of which, the menu boasts some great local seafood options and offers you the chance to refuel on your north Norfolk tour.

Purdy Street, Salthouse, NR25 7XA

salthouseduncow.com

The Brisley Bell's warm welcome - Credit: Phil Barnes Photography

The Rose and Crown at Harpley

Nestled between Swaffham and Fakenham, this picture perfect pub has a fabulous menu which showcases local produce, a great real ale and small batch craft lager selection and plenty of places to huddle up near the wood-burning stoves or log fire.

Nethergate Street, Harpley, King’s Lynn, PE31 6TW

roseandcrownharpley.co.uk

The Brisley Bell's warm welcome - Credit: Phil Barnes Photography

The Brisley Bell

Set on a beautiful common, The Brisley Bell boasts book-lined walls, cosy dining rooms and bars, roaring inglenooks, warming menus and a hearty menu thanks to head chef Hervé Stouvenel. A broad selection of ales, beers, wines and spirits is served, there are lovely bedrooms to book and it’s the perfect place to rest your feet after a walk in the nearby gorgeous countryside. Wonderful at any time of year but enchanting in the winter.

The Green Room at The Brisley Bell - Credit: The Brisley Bell

The Brisley Bell - Credit: The Brisley Bell

The Green, Brisley, NR20 5DW

thebrisleybell.co.uk

The Beeston Ploughshare

The heart of this lovely village pub is the community which has run it since 2019 – you can feel just how much love has been poured alongside the pints. Beeston can boast an alehouse on the site of the Ploughshare since at least 1585, where the first pint was pulled when Queen Elizabeth I was on the throne! Surrounded by gorgeous countryside, the pub is the perfect place for a cosy pint and a hearty meal after a walk or cycle ride.

The Street, Beeston, King’s Lynn, PE32 2NF

beestonploughshare.com

Red Lion in Bishopgate

Down by the river, in the shadow of Norwich Cathedral with historic walks, abundant nature (the pub boasts its own resident kingfishers!) and all the buzz of the city centre just a few minutes away – The Red Lion is a lovely place to relax by the new woodburner as you enjoy a great selection of beers and real ales, wines and a seasonal menu that includes hearty mains and cosy comfort food like buttered crumpets and coconut rice pudding.

79 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR1 4AA

redlionbishopgate.co.uk

George and Dragon at Castle Acre

The George and Dragon is housed in an 18th century building in an area steeped in history. There's a real cosy feel to this pub which has lots of places to sit and enjoy a pint and a meal in addition to rooms where you can extend your stay. An inglenook fireplace and real log burner will keep you toasty and warm.

Swaffham Road, Newton by Castle Acre, PE32 2BX

georgeatnewton.com



















