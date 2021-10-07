Five Halloween parties to go to in Norfolk this year
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Halloween is a much-loved annual celebration to many people.
As the celebration was all but abandoned due to Covid-19 last year, Halloween parties are returning after a two-year absence.
Below is a selection of events you could attend in Norfolk this year.
1. Propaganda Norwich Halloween Spooktacular
Where: The Waterfront, King Street, Norwich, NR1 1QH
When: Friday, October 29
Price: £5 entry (£4 students before 11.30pm)
The Waterfront is set to host one of Norwich's most anticipated events.
Propaganda takes over in the main room and will play new and classic indie music from the Arctic Monkeys to the 1975, Yungblud to the Killers, Billie Eilish to Tom Grennan, among many others.
Upstairs in the studio is Rock-It Norwich which will play popular songs in the genres of pop punk, rock, metal, party tunes, as well as guilty pleasures for all.
For more details, click here.
2. Halloween Freestyle Party
Where: Wymondham Central Hall, Back Lane, Wymondham, NR18 0QB
When: 8pm-midnight
Price: £10 in advance, £12 on the door
Wymondham is hosting its annual Halloween event which is set to be a fun spooky filled evening with plenty of sweet treats.
Fancy dress if optional but most people are expected to come dressed as their favourite villain.
For more information, click here.
3. Halloween Warehouse Norwich
Where: Norfolk Showground
When: Saturday, October 30 (7pm-3am)
Price: £25.20 (standard release)
The Dancing Astronaut is set to return for its biggest Halloween show yet.
The event will see state-of-the-art production, special effects and lighting to offer a truly different experience.
Previously, the likes of Redlight, DJ EZ and Chase & Status have attended the event.
For more information, click here.
4. Haunted House Party
Where: Mojo's Bar and Nightclub
When: Sunday, October 31 (10pm-3am)
Price: £12
In what is expected to be one of the biggest student Halloween parties this year, Haunted House Party is set to offer a number of different activities to get involved in.
There will be a Halloween Fancy Dress Competition with a prize for the best dressed, as well as spooky Halloween props and inflatables.
Click here for more information.
5. Blind Tigers Halloween Party
When: Saturday, October 30 (7pm)
Where: The Brickmakers & B2 Venue, 496 Sprowston Road, Norwich, NR3 4DY
Price: £5.50
Bringing their own alternative rock music to UK crowds, Blind Tiger is set to provide an alternative rock energy and pop melodies, playing songs from the likes of the Foo Fighters, Nickelback and Biffy Clyro to name but a few.
Join them for a night of Spooktacular covers and original songs.
Costumes are optional but encouraged.
Click here for more details.