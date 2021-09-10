Five walks to experience the beauty of the Norfolk Broads
- Credit: Lynn Utting
The Norfolk Broads are made up of a network of more than 125 miles of waterways that are teeming with wildlife and history.
Exploring the Broads by foot makes for some fantastic walks, ranging from a gentle evening stroll to a weekend-long backpacking adventure.
Here are five walks that showcase the beautiful landscape of the Broads.
1. Irstead Staithe Circular
The Irstead Staithe Circular may be only a short stroll at three miles long but it is also one of the prettiest. The circular trail takes you along the Barton Broad board walk, which snakes through swampy woodland towards a clearing that offers panoramic views of the broad. If you are lucky, you may spot common terns, kingfishers and even otters. The walk continues to Neatishead before returning to Irstead.
You may also want to watch:
2. Hickling Broad
Slightly longer at five miles, this walk travels around a Norfolk Wildlife Trust-managed nature reserve. As you meander along the reedbeds and water banks, you'll likely see a number of bird species. Marsh harriers, avocets and oyster catchers have all made their home at Hickling. As an added bonus, the Pleasure Boat Inn can be visited along the way for a short break.
Most Read
- 1 Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row
- 2 Deli owners speak out about seven-year hate campaign
- 3 Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital
- 4 Norwich City fans hit out at BBC Premier League documentary
- 5 Dog seen attacking seal on Norfolk beach
- 6 Scathing new report into deaths of three people at Norfolk hospital
- 7 Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout
- 8 Woman jailed for causing deaths of 'loving' couple in crash
- 9 Tributes as 'Norfolk son' Sir Timothy Colman dies aged 91
- 10 'People ill-treated my son and they're still free' - mum's anguish
3. Wherryman's Way
For a longer expedition, the Wherryman's Way is a great choice, and travels from Norwich along the River Yare to Great Yarmouth. Sculptures and information panels are hidden along the walk, adding something unexpected as you pass the natural scenery. At 35 miles long, the walk may be best split into two or three days.
4. Thurne Mill walk
This walk goes past one of the most photographed landmarks in Norfolk, the white-painted Thurne windmill. The mill was built in 1820 and it still stands tall amongst its surroundings. The walk is only 3.3 miles and can be started at the Lion Inn pub.
5. Halvergate and Berney Marshes
Explore the reed-lined marshland of Halvergate and Berney marshes with this great circular route. At 7.5 miles long, it will take four hours to complete the journey through the flood banks of Breydon Water. Hopefully along the way you'll spot wigeon or shelducks.