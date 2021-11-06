Let's get ready to sparkle at the party

Indulge in a spot of retail therapy and find the perfect festive party outfit in Norwich this Christmas - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sequins and sparkle and lots of glitz, glamour and fun festive times....it’s time to get ready to party. But what to wear?

Festive parties are around the corner and what better excuse do we need for a little retail therapy?

Christmas in the City is supported by Chantry Place, Norwich, and celebrates all that is wonderful about shopping in Norwich. Enjoy the festive atmosphere as you browse the shops, drink and dine and meet friends for a shopping trip.

While some of us may be rather reluctant to shed our comfy hoodies, sweaters, fluffy socks and the tracksuit bottoms we've become rather fond of over the past couple of years, others can't wait to pull on their glad rags and celebrate the joy of the season.

For those who love to indulge their inner Strictly Come Dancing superstar, there is plenty of glitz, sequins, glamour and sparkle to choose from.

Plenty of sparkle - and big sleeves - with this colourful sequin top, £50, River Island - Credit: River Island

The on-trend colours for Christmas are traditionally rich metallics, with gold and silver topping the queen of the dancefloor title, closely followed by gorgeous gem shades from rich ruby red and glittering emerald to sapphire blues and amethyst purple.

Oliver Bonas dark green foil dot midi dress, £79.50 - Credit: Oliver Bonas

This year is no different, with oversized sequins joining the sparkle parade, and 2021 is also joined by a whole host of browns, with earthy shades vying to edge out that old party favourite, the little black dress.

If shimmer brings you joy but you prefer a pop of glitz rather than all over twinkle, sling a huge cosy wrap over that sequin frock or add a green satin bomber, velvet or puffer jacket over a spangled top and dark denim jeans to bring up-to-date flair to your party wear.

Rock this winter's rich jewel tones with a deep green velvet blazer, £55, Next - Credit: Next



Stylewise, the designers are still pointing us towards huge sleeves, whether that's longer length, flared bell style or elaborately puffed at shoulder and cuff.

Spot print lace trim pink long sleeve top, £49, Monsoon - Credit: Monsoon

Full sleeves add glamour - and space to tuck away a tissue or two! £48, Next - Credit: Next



Dress length is super short, mid-length, straight, swirly or go for trousers - pretty much anything goes this Christmas, so long as it feels fun and gives the wearer confidence.

Oliver Bonas cord frill strap dungaree, £85 - Credit: Oliver Bonas



And if glitz and sparkle isn't your thing, one colour - such as red or green - from top to toe is a bang on-trend look.

Also big news this winter are sheer gowns embroidered with bows and sashes, sequins and flowers, with tiers or layers for modesty.

Brown, sheer and big sleeves, it's Christmas style from River Island, £110 - Credit: River Island



Look out too for masses of lace and, following the trend for homemade and sustainable, lots of vintage-inspired outfits and lots of sweater knits that almost look as if you crafted them yourself.

Vintage inspired or knitted styles are popular this Christmas, such as this midi dress from Oliver Bonas, £69.50 - Credit: Oliver Bonas

There's plenty for children too, with colours echoing the adults, and some gloriously embellished shirts, sweaters and dresses, with velvet and sheer fabrics adding flair.

Floral embroidered child's red velvet dress, £50, Monsoon - Credit: Monsoon

Accessories add to the festive fun, whether that's necklaces and bracelets or boots with more than a hint of bling and cosy jackets and hats to head home in.

Strut your stuff this Christmas in gold boots, £70, River Island - Credit: River Island

Tiny pearl initial necklace in gold, £14, Lisa Angel - Credit: Lisa Angel

Naturally, for instant festive bling, simply add a headband, the quirkier the better!

Festive green and red and gold headband, £8, Accessorize - Credit: Accessorize



