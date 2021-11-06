News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Let's get ready to sparkle at the party

Jo Malone

Published: 9:30 AM November 6, 2021
Two women looking through a festive shop window

Indulge in a spot of retail therapy and find the perfect festive party outfit in Norwich this Christmas - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sequins and sparkle and lots of glitz, glamour and fun festive times....it’s time to get ready to party. But what to wear? 

Festive parties are around the corner and what better excuse do we need for a little retail therapy? 

Christmas in the City is supported by Chantry Place, Norwich, and celebrates all that is wonderful about shopping in Norwich. Enjoy the festive atmosphere as you browse the shops, drink and dine and meet friends for a shopping trip.

While some of us may be rather reluctant to shed our comfy hoodies, sweaters, fluffy socks and the tracksuit bottoms we've become rather fond of over the past couple of years, others can't wait to pull on their glad rags and celebrate the joy of the season.

For those who love to indulge their inner Strictly Come Dancing superstar, there is plenty of glitz, sequins, glamour and sparkle to choose from.

Long sleeve turquoise and rust sequin top by River Island

Plenty of sparkle - and big sleeves - with this colourful sequin top, £50, River Island - Credit: River Island

The on-trend colours for Christmas are traditionally rich metallics, with gold and silver topping the queen of the dancefloor title, closely followed by gorgeous gem shades from rich ruby red and glittering emerald to sapphire blues and amethyst purple.

Dark green midi length dress with gold foil spot pattern

Oliver Bonas dark green foil dot midi dress, £79.50 - Credit: Oliver Bonas

This year is no different, with oversized sequins joining the sparkle parade, and 2021 is also joined by a whole host of browns, with earthy shades vying to edge out that old party favourite, the little black dress.

If shimmer brings you joy but you prefer a pop of glitz rather than all over twinkle, sling a huge cosy wrap over that sequin frock or add a green satin bomber, velvet or puffer jacket over a spangled top and dark denim jeans to bring up-to-date flair to your party wear.

Model wearing deep green velvet blazer, £55, Next

Rock this winter's rich jewel tones with a deep green velvet blazer, £55, Next - Credit: Next


Stylewise, the designers are still pointing us towards huge sleeves, whether that's longer length, flared bell style or elaborately puffed at shoulder and cuff.  

Spot print lace trim pink long sleeve top, £49, Monsoon

Spot print lace trim pink long sleeve top, £49, Monsoon - Credit: Monsoon

Long sleeved midi dress in gold from Next

Full sleeves add glamour - and space to tuck away a tissue or two! £48, Next - Credit: Next


Dress length is super short, mid-length, straight, swirly or go for trousers - pretty much anything goes this Christmas, so long as it feels fun and gives the wearer confidence.

Ruffled strap dungaree in black by Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas cord frill strap dungaree, £85 - Credit: Oliver Bonas


And if glitz and sparkle isn't your thing, one colour - such as red or green - from top to toe is a bang on-trend look. 

Also big news this winter are sheer gowns embroidered with bows and sashes, sequins and flowers, with tiers or layers for modesty. 

Brown layered sheer long sleeved dress

Brown, sheer and big sleeves, it's Christmas style from River Island, £110 - Credit: River Island


Look out too for masses of lace and, following the trend for homemade and sustainable, lots of vintage-inspired outfits and lots of sweater knits that almost look as if you crafted them yourself.

Red midi dress from Oliver Bonas

Vintage inspired or knitted styles are popular this Christmas, such as this midi dress from Oliver Bonas, £69.50 - Credit: Oliver Bonas

There's plenty for children too, with colours echoing the adults, and some gloriously embellished shirts, sweaters and dresses, with velvet and sheer fabrics adding flair.

Floral embroidered bodice on child's red velvet dress, £50, Monsoon

Floral embroidered child's red velvet dress, £50, Monsoon - Credit: Monsoon

Accessories add to the festive fun, whether that's necklaces and bracelets or boots with more than a hint of bling and cosy jackets and hats to head home in.

Gold boots with block heel from River Island

Strut your stuff this Christmas in gold boots, £70, River Island - Credit: River Island

Pearl initials hanging on gold necklace, from Lisa Angel

Tiny pearl initial necklace in gold, £14, Lisa Angel - Credit: Lisa Angel

Naturally, for instant festive bling, simply add a headband, the quirkier the better!

Festive green and red and gold headband, £8, Accessorize

Festive green and red and gold headband, £8, Accessorize - Credit: Accessorize


