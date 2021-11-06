Let's get ready to sparkle at the party
Sequins and sparkle and lots of glitz, glamour and fun festive times....it’s time to get ready to party. But what to wear?
Festive parties are around the corner and what better excuse do we need for a little retail therapy?
Christmas in the City is supported by Chantry Place, Norwich, and celebrates all that is wonderful about shopping in Norwich. Enjoy the festive atmosphere as you browse the shops, drink and dine and meet friends for a shopping trip.
While some of us may be rather reluctant to shed our comfy hoodies, sweaters, fluffy socks and the tracksuit bottoms we've become rather fond of over the past couple of years, others can't wait to pull on their glad rags and celebrate the joy of the season.
For those who love to indulge their inner Strictly Come Dancing superstar, there is plenty of glitz, sequins, glamour and sparkle to choose from.
The on-trend colours for Christmas are traditionally rich metallics, with gold and silver topping the queen of the dancefloor title, closely followed by gorgeous gem shades from rich ruby red and glittering emerald to sapphire blues and amethyst purple.
This year is no different, with oversized sequins joining the sparkle parade, and 2021 is also joined by a whole host of browns, with earthy shades vying to edge out that old party favourite, the little black dress.
If shimmer brings you joy but you prefer a pop of glitz rather than all over twinkle, sling a huge cosy wrap over that sequin frock or add a green satin bomber, velvet or puffer jacket over a spangled top and dark denim jeans to bring up-to-date flair to your party wear.
Stylewise, the designers are still pointing us towards huge sleeves, whether that's longer length, flared bell style or elaborately puffed at shoulder and cuff.
Dress length is super short, mid-length, straight, swirly or go for trousers - pretty much anything goes this Christmas, so long as it feels fun and gives the wearer confidence.
And if glitz and sparkle isn't your thing, one colour - such as red or green - from top to toe is a bang on-trend look.
Also big news this winter are sheer gowns embroidered with bows and sashes, sequins and flowers, with tiers or layers for modesty.
Look out too for masses of lace and, following the trend for homemade and sustainable, lots of vintage-inspired outfits and lots of sweater knits that almost look as if you crafted them yourself.
There's plenty for children too, with colours echoing the adults, and some gloriously embellished shirts, sweaters and dresses, with velvet and sheer fabrics adding flair.
Accessories add to the festive fun, whether that's necklaces and bracelets or boots with more than a hint of bling and cosy jackets and hats to head home in.
Naturally, for instant festive bling, simply add a headband, the quirkier the better!