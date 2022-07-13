Fauna and Flora fill Great Yarmouth gallery for summer show

Path Through Heather by Andrew Dibben, displayed in Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery. - Credit: Andrew Dibben

Visions of fauna and flora fill the 17th Century merchants house in the latest theme at The Yare Gallery for their summer show.

Located on South Quay in Great Yarmouth, The Yare Gallery, headed up by art curator Sarah Young, has brought us many mixed group exhibitions since it opened in May last year.

Steel bird sculptures by Spadge Hopkins, part of Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery. - Credit: Sarah Young

100 new and established East Anglian artists fill the historic walls in the Fauna and Flora show. The show compiles large scale floral paintings and pastoral views alongside statues of native birds and quirky chickens, marine life and photographs of trees.

There are over 200 artworks to see and purchase in the show, as well as original artworks, ceramics and prints in the gallery shop.

Rachel Thomas’ Lemons and Lace, and Coastal Bounty near Noelle Francis’ Galahs at Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery. - Credit: Sarah Young

A recent addition to the gallery is the courtyard garden and refreshment stand - a nature-friendly space in which to enjoy a little bit more artwork.

Alison Atkins Curio vii - ix and Noelle Francis’ Sea Whips and Deep Blue, part of Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery. - Credit: Sarah Young

Fauna and Flora is at The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, until September 1 at The Yare Gallery. Entry is free and there is parking on site.