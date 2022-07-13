News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

Fauna and Flora fill Great Yarmouth gallery for summer show

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 6:32 PM July 13, 2022
Path Through Heather by Andrew Dibben

Path Through Heather by Andrew Dibben, displayed in Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery. - Credit: Andrew Dibben

Visions of fauna and flora fill the 17th Century merchants house in the latest theme at The Yare Gallery for their summer show. 

Located on South Quay in Great Yarmouth, The Yare Gallery, headed up by art curator Sarah Young, has brought us many mixed group exhibitions since it opened in May last year.

Steel bird sculptures by Spadge Hopkins, part of Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery.

Steel bird sculptures by Spadge Hopkins, part of Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery. - Credit: Sarah Young

100 new and established East Anglian artists fill the historic walls in the Fauna and Flora show. The show compiles large scale floral paintings and pastoral views alongside statues of native birds and quirky chickens, marine life and photographs of trees.

There are over 200 artworks to see and purchase in the show, as well as original artworks, ceramics and prints in the gallery shop.

Rachel Thomas’ Lemons and Lace, and Coastal Bounty near Noelle Francis’ Galahs at Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery.

Rachel Thomas’ Lemons and Lace, and Coastal Bounty near Noelle Francis’ Galahs at Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery. - Credit: Sarah Young

A recent addition to the gallery is the courtyard garden and refreshment stand - a nature-friendly space in which to enjoy a little bit more artwork.

Alison Atkins Curio vii - ix and Noelle Francis’ Sea Whips and Deep Blue at Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery.

Alison Atkins Curio vii - ix and Noelle Francis’ Sea Whips and Deep Blue, part of Fauna and Flora at The Yare Gallery. - Credit: Sarah Young

Fauna and Flora is at The Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth,  until September 1 at The Yare Gallery. Entry is free and there is parking on site.

Arts & Culture
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

west winch murder

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Little girl and boy playing with garden water slide

Heatwave sees people told to ditch hoses, paddling pools and car washing

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire crews remain on scene after battling forest fire through night

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon