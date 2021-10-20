Science fun for all the family this half term

Published: 2:50 PM October 20, 2021

Go on a time-travelling tipi adventure with Jess French and Theo Blossom - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

Norwich Science Festival has your October half term sorted, with 87 events planned in the family programme between October 23-30.

Go time travelling in a tipi, find out why seabirds vomit, and witness ‘airmazing’ levitation. These are just some of the things to experience and discover during Norwich Science Festival this year.

The family events programme is jam-packed with shows, hands-on experiences and workshops this half term.

Douglas Robb, headmaster at Gresham’s, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Norwich Science Festival Family Programme and can’t wait for the many family events on offer.

“We are also excited to be bringing Norwich Science Festival to North Norfolk by hosting the Satellite Science Festival in the Dyson Building on Wednesday, October 27.”

Check out these highlights, then head to the website to find even more and start planning your half term science adventure.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

All Norfolk Creatures Great and Small

10.30-11.30am, Blake Studio, Norwich School

Join vet and CBeebies presenter Dr Jess French and Theo Blossom, from the Natural History Museum, on a time-travelling wildlife adventure!

When Jess’ Amazon expedition is cancelled, she is distraught. Will she ever encounter an incredible animal again? When Theo learns of her plight, he uses his time-travelling tipi to take her on a wild adventure across the county. Join them as they discover the bounteous and bootiful wildlife that lives right here on our doorstep!

Age: 5 - 10

Cost: £6

Bizarre and Brilliant Birds

1-2pm, Blake Studio, Norwich School

Have you ever heard about vomiting seabirds? Ever wondered how birds get through life? They may seem like quiet creatures, but birds are brilliant! Travel around the world with BBC presenter and conservationist, Dan Rouse, and learn about the vomiting seabird, moonwalking birds and the birds who spend their lives living in caves.

Recommended age: 6+

Cost: £5

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24

Prof Ben Garrod's show explores extinction, following publication of his new book - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

Extinct

1.30-2.30pm, The Church of St Peter Mancroft

Why do some species go extinct and what can we do to save endangered species?

For as long as there have been species, there has been extinction. What causes it? Why do some species go extinct and what can we do to save endangered species? Join Prof Ben Garrod as he explores how extinction is one of the most complex, interesting and evolving topics.

Age: 8+

Cost: £6

Exploring Antarctica

11am-12pm, Norwich Arts Centre

Are Antarctic animals in danger?

In 2020, wildlife biologist, broadcaster, filmmaker and conservationist Lizzie Daly ventured to the frozen continent of Antarctica. Here she shares stories of her time there, the excitement of being in such close proximity with whales, penguins, albatross and leopard seals, as well as looking at some of the issues facing these species as climate change has more and more bearing on their ecosystem.

Recommended age: 8+

Cost: £5

MONDAY, OCTOBER 25

Dr Jess Wade introduces budding scientists to the cutting-edge world of nanotechnology - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

Nano

11am-12pm, Book Bugs and Dragon Tales, Timberhill

What is nanotechnology and what can we use it for? Everything is made from something – but the way we make things, from the materials we use to the science and technology involved, is changing fast.

Join Dr Jess Wade – a highly-skilled physicist and trailblazing campaigner for diversity in STEMM fields – as she introduces budding scientists to the cutting-edge world of nanotechnology.

Recommended Age: 6 - 12

Cost: £5

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26

How was that built?

11am-12pm, The Refectory, Norwich School

Join engineer Roma Agrawal to explore how our human-made world was built! From footbridges and sculptures, to train stations and skyscrapers – including The Shard – Roma Agrawal has left an indelible mark on London’s landscape.

She’ll share stories from history about inspiring engineers and the science of materials, including demonstrations.

Recommended age: 10+

Cost: £5

Norwich Science Festival patron Jon Chase will delve into the cutting-edge science used in the Star Wars films - Credit: Norwich Science festival

The Science of Star Wars

11am-12pm and 1-2pm, Blake Studio, Norwich School

Explore the fantastic frontier between movie magic and cutting-edge science!

Star Wars conjures up images of spaceships, super-weapons, and all sorts of visions of the future. Author, science presenter and Norwich Science Festival patron, Jon Chase, delves into the cutting-edge science used in the movies in this event inspired by one of the most successful epics in entertainment history.

Recommended age: 7+

Cost: £5

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26 and WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27

Expect mind-blowing maths at Kyle Evans’ show - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

Maths Tricks to Blow Your Mind

Tuesday,3-4pm, Blake Studio, Norwich School

Wednesday, 12pm, Gresham’s

A frantic hour of mind-bending maths, interactive demos and wicked humour. Kyle Evans spent lockdown studying viral maths puzzles, life-hacks and tricks, and has distilled his findings into an hour of head-scratching yet engaging and inclusive maths-based entertainment. Expect jokes, songs and mind-blowing maths galore.

Recommended age: 11+

Cost: £5

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27

Slow Down Monkey

10.30-11.15am, Blake Studio, Norwich School

Sometimes you need to slow down to see what’s right in front of your eyes. In this theatrical retelling of Dr Jess French’s rhyming picture book, super speedy monkey rushes through the rainforest, meeting lots of incredible rainforest creatures, before a chance encounter with a super-chilled sloth helps her to see the whole world in a different way. Experience the excitement of the rainforest, dance and sing with the songbird band and learn to be mindful with the wise old sloth.

Recommended age: 3-5 years

Cost: £5

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

Don’t miss Dr Ken Farquhar’s magical science show at Norwich Science Festival 2021 - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

KenMystery!

11am-12pm, Blake Studio, Norwich School

A magical science show inspired by the ancient Greeks’ belief that everything could be explained by the four elements of earth, water, air, and fire.

Dr Ken Farquhar explores weird water, attempts an ‘airmazing’ levitation and discovers how to make fire appear and disappear.

Recommended age: 7+

Cost: £5

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

You won’t think science is boring after watching Mark Thompson’s Science Show - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

Mark Thompson’s Science Show

11am-12pm and 2-3pm, Norwich Theatre Playhouse

You think science is boring, think again; this is science like you have never seen it before. Mark Thompson’s spectacular Science Show explores the strange and magical properties of matter with exploding elephant’s toothpaste, vortex-generating dustbins and even howling jelly babies!

Recommended age: 6+

Cost: £12.50, £10 concessions

To see the full list of Norwich Science Festival events visit www.norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

