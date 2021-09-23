Ipswich theatre company prepares for a busy new season

Promotion

Since reopening their theatre doors earlier in the summer it’s been a busy few months for Eastern Angles – and now an exciting new programme for the autumn and winter months is about to get underway.

After previously touring regionally in 2018 and 2019, the highly acclaimed Ballad of Maria Marten has recently set out on a new national tour that will run through until next spring.

This spine-tingling show is a thrilling retelling of Suffolk’s real-life murder mystery, rediscovering Maria Marten’s story at the heart of the play and captivating audiences across the country.

Meanwhile, Eastern Angles is also showcasing new writing as Shamser Sinha’s Our White Skoda Octavia hits the road this autumn.

This moving new play follows two generations of the Afridi family as they juggle bills, dreams and taxi-driving schemes. Inspired by conversations with taxi-drivers in Ipswich and Peterborough, Our White Skoda Octavia follows the ups and downs of contemporary life with a sense of authenticity and truth at its core.

Also coming up this autumn is Patient Light, a brand-new audio sensory experience that uses binaural technology to creative an immersive audio experience.

Audiences will listen to the play in headphones as they sit amongst an innovative set and atmospheric lighting design. The project launches at The Undercroft, Peterborough in early October before going on a schools tour next year.

Somewhat in the distance, the faint jingling of Christmas bells can also be heard as Eastern Angles starts getting ready to bring its ever-popular alternative panto to the local festive season. This year’s is a Bond-spoof titled From Rushmere With Love that’s sure to be filled with all the usual Eastern Angles Christmas cheer.

After such a turbulent eighteen months, Eastern Angles is delighted to be at the heart of theatre's return in the East of England.

