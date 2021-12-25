The Great Big East Anglian Quiz

1 Which Suffolk village sign depicts a 12th century legend of two green-skinned youngsters who reportedly appeared in the settlement?

2 Which revolutionary Norfolk man began his working life making underwear in Thetford?

3 Which UK city became the national City of Culture this year?

4 In which Ipswich church will you find the world’s oldest church bells, which go all the way back to the 15th century?

5 What did Banksy call his trip to Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Cromer in summer 2021?

6 What was the score when England played Latvia in the World Cup qualifiers on November 30?

7 What was the name of the archaeologist who excavated a 7th-century Anglo-Saxon ship burial at Sutton Hoo in 1939?

8 How did Will Kemp travel from London to Norwich in the year 1600?

9 Which Disney film is linked to the Norfolk village of Heacham?

10 If Alpha is the UK, Beta is South Africa and Gamma is Brazil, where is Delta?

11 There’s a Suffolk County across the pond in the United States – but which state is it in?

12 Which international charitable organisation was founded in Norwich in 1927 by Louis Marchesi?

13 What did Emma Raducanu win on September 11?

14 How long does the Orwell Bridge span?

15 Where will you find Crocklebrogs, Twiggles and Boggles?

16 How did Yarmouth woman Lorina Bulwer (1838 – 1912) express her anger? A in interpretive dance, B as a Norfolk dialect poem, C by needlework.

17 The country’s smallest pub is based here in Suffolk – but what is it called?

18 What links Hürth, near Cologne; Skawina, near Kraków; Nissewaard, near Rotterdam and Les Ulis, near Paris?

19 What does COP stand for in the United Nations COP26 climate change conference held in Glasgow this year?

20 The UK’s tallest wind turbine is located at Ness Point in Lowestoft – what is it called?

21 Where is the largest colony of grey seals in England?

22 What A and B blew over Britain in November and December?

23 Suffolk’s answer to ‘Bletchley Park’, the village of Bawdsey played a pivotal role in both the Second World War and the Cold War due to its development of radar – but who were the two gentleman who pioneered its usage?

24 What is the name of the January festival still celebrated into the 21st century with dancing and processions in Norfolk villages including Great Hockham and Northwold near Thetford? A Plough Monday B Mad Monday C Black Friday

25 Which Suffolk village had its sign stolen in the 1980s – only to be returned three decades later?

This butterfly is only found in Norfolk - but what is it called? - Credit: Peter Dent

26 Felixstowe man Dean Gould set a world record in 1997 for the most winkle picked in 1 minute and 22.34 seconds – but how many did he pick in that time?

27 Who turned down the Oldie of the Year award because she did not think she met the criteria?

28 Britain’s largest butterfly is only found in Norfolk. What is its name?

29 In how many countries did Suffolk star Ed Sheeran’s latest release, ‘=’, hit the number one spot on the charts?

30 In which village hall does the Queen traditionally attend Sandringham WI meeting every January?

31 Who released 30 in 2021?

32 Which monarch spent a lot of time in Newmarket in the 17th century, and helped turn it into the horseracing hub it remains to this day?

33 What is the Snettisham Spectacular? A hoard of Roman treasure. B thousands of wading birds taking to the skies as the tide comes in. C The classical music festival which is, by tradition, where royal children give their first public performance.

Where are seals most famously spotted in Norfolk? - Credit: James Bass

34 Where would a Shannock have been born?

35 ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ was written by Jane Taylor when she lived in which Suffolk village?

36 Who is the figure at the top of Nelson’s monument in Yarmouth?

37 What are the Cong, the Gadder and the Ainse?

38 What year was Ipswich Town Football Club founded?

39 How many points did the UK score with Embers in the Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands in May?

40 How and where is St Winnold’s Day celebrated?

41 Dallinghoo-born explorer Francis Light founded which Asian city in 1786?

42 Arguably the oldest folly in England, Freston Tower stands on the banks of which river?

How long is the Orwell Bridge? - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

43 The Romans called it Branodunum, what do we know it as?

44 Hundreds of years ago, the village of Little Cornard was the site of a bloody battle between which two groups?

45 What are Albion, Hathor and Olive?

46 Where does the Bishop of Norwich go, by boat, to lead a service on the first Sunday in August?

47 The first Latitude Festival was held in 2006 – which three artists headlined it?

Which match did Emma Raducanu win in 2021? - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

48 Where was there ‘allegedly’ a lockdown party that went against Covid rules in 2020?

49 Which Bury St Edmunds hotel did Charles Dickens frequent, and also immortalise in his 1836 book The Pickwick Papers?

50 The infamous Ever Given ship caused quite a commotion when it blocked the Suez Canal back in March this year – but what month did it finally arrive in Felixstowe Port?



Answers

1 Woolpit

2 Thomas Paine, who went on to help inspire American independence and the French Revolution

3 Coventry

4 St Lawrence Church

5 A Great British Spraycation

6 England 20, Latvia 0 in the Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers

7 Basil Brown

8 Morris dancing

9 Pocahontas, whose eponymous heroine married John Rolfe of Heacham in Virginia in 1614

10 India (they are where the earliest documented samples of Covid-19 variants were found)

11 New York

12 The Round Table

13 The US Open

14 1,000m / 3,330ft

15 Bewilderwood

16 C by needlework. Lorina’s long samplers are now considered works of art and are looked after by Norfolk Museums Service.

17The Nutshell

18 They are all twinned with Thetford

19 Conference of the Parties

20 Gulliver

21 Blakeney Point

22 Arwen and Barra

23 Robert Watson-Watt and Arnold Wilkins

24 A Plough Monday

25 Walberswick

26 50 shells

27 Her Majesty the Queen, aged 95.

28 Swallowtail

29 23

30 West Newton Village Hall

31 Adele

32 King James I

33 B The RSPB calls it the most impressive bird display you will see in Norfolk, or possibly in the UK

34 Sheringham

35 Lavenham

36 Britannia

37 Rivers

38 1878

39 O

40 Downham Market, with a parade of horses

41 Penang

42 Orwell

43 Brancaster

44 The Saxons and the Danes

45 Wherries

46 St Benet’s Abbey, near Ludham

47 Snow Patrol, Antony and the Johnsons, and Mogwai

48 10 Downing St

49 The Angel Hotel

50 August