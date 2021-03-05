News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

Art exhibition opens online to display work of five local artists

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 6:30 AM March 5, 2021   
Creative duo Slop open new online art exhibition Lockdown Slop, showcasing the work of five East Anglian artists.

Creative duo Slop open new online art exhibition Lockdown Slop, showcasing the work of five East Anglian artists. - Credit: Georgia Green

During the first national lockdown, creative duo George Kay and Hazel Soper set up Slop, a contemporary art community with the aim to reach a wider audience in different corners of East Anglia. 

On the March 6, their second exhibition, funded by the East Anglian Art Fund and Norfolk County Council, Lockdown Slop opens online, showcasing the work of five East Anglian artists: Nicky Deeley, Maddie Exton, Matthew Challenger, Bob Bicknell-Knight and Georgia Green.

Creative duo Slop open new online art exhibition Lockdown Slop, showcasing the work of five East Anglian artists.

Creative duo Slop open new online art exhibition Lockdown Slop, showcasing the work of five East Anglian artists. The Chase, by Maddie Exton. - Credit: Maddie Exton

Mr Kay said: "We aim to reach audiences in rural areas who might otherwise not have as much access to contemporary art". Their long term is to have their own space to hold regular exhibitions, which fund the artists who exhibit with them.

Creative duo Slop open new online art exhibition Lockdown Slop, showcasing the work of five East Anglian artists.

Creative duo Slop open new online art exhibition Lockdown Slop, showcasing the work of five East Anglian artists. - Credit: Georgia Green

From performance to painting, the chosen artists all have East Anglia in common, either through their practice or geographical location.

The exhibition will be live here, featuring interviews from the contributing artists and a physical publication available to accompany the work. There will be a live DJ set at 6.30pm, to feel as close to a private view as possible in the current restrictions.

Creative duo Slop open new online art exhibition Lockdown Slop, showcasing the work of five East Anglian artists.

Creative duo Slop open new online art exhibition Lockdown Slop, showcasing the work of five East Anglian artists. - Credit: Nicky Deeley

Arts & Culture

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Blakeney Quay.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021.

Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police-stock-NRC

Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Diss High Street

The Norfolk market town that used to be in Suffolk

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus