Art exhibition opens online to display work of five local artists

Published: 6:30 AM March 5, 2021

During the first national lockdown, creative duo George Kay and Hazel Soper set up Slop, a contemporary art community with the aim to reach a wider audience in different corners of East Anglia.

On the March 6, their second exhibition, funded by the East Anglian Art Fund and Norfolk County Council, Lockdown Slop opens online, showcasing the work of five East Anglian artists: Nicky Deeley, Maddie Exton, Matthew Challenger, Bob Bicknell-Knight and Georgia Green.

Mr Kay said: "We aim to reach audiences in rural areas who might otherwise not have as much access to contemporary art". Their long term is to have their own space to hold regular exhibitions, which fund the artists who exhibit with them.

From performance to painting, the chosen artists all have East Anglia in common, either through their practice or geographical location.

The exhibition will be live here, featuring interviews from the contributing artists and a physical publication available to accompany the work. There will be a live DJ set at 6.30pm, to feel as close to a private view as possible in the current restrictions.