Drive-Thru Santa's Grotto comes to Norfolk

Published: 8:28 AM December 18, 2020

Families heading to a new festive attraction in Norfolk are guaranteed a bright future from this weekend as a new event captures the essence of Christmas.

A team of lighting experts are working with a director, production crew and 20 actor-performers including popular singer Joe Ringer and international Norfolk-based performer Jack Ireland to bring the very first Drive-Thru Santa’s Grotto to life at Taverham Hall, just outside Norwich.

Opening on Friday, December 18 and running until Christmas Eve, visitors can drive a 1km trail and follow the story of Father Christmas who needs their help to ensure everyone gets their presents on time.

Helping the audience in their quest will be a host of Yuletide characters including Santa’s elves and Scrooge.

Ollie George, who is producing the trail for We Make Events, said: “We have put up a lot of structures, there are 750 different lighting effects in place, and everything is coming together ready for the opening.”

Matt Cross, lighting technician, said: “There are a number of challenges especially during the winter because electricity and water together do not mix so we have put in a lot of measures to make sure everything works,” he said.

“The site itself covers a huge distance so we needed five miles of cable for all the effects and have three generators spread across the site to make sure we have enough power.

“There are 700 individual lighting effects plus 3km of fairy lights and the entire installation takes 48 hours to put in place.”

The trail will operate as planned but some additional safety guidance to protect visitors due to Covid-19 means it has been slightly changed.

Mr George said: "“We had originally planned for people to be able to get out of their cars at the end. Following discussions with Broadland District Council, we felt it was safer to remove that element and keep it as a 100 per cent drive-through experience."

To book tickets or to check in to get full safety information ahead of a visit, log onto NorwichChristmas.com