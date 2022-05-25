Dog lovers invited to join sponsored walk at Holkham Hall
- Credit: Archant/RSPCA
Dog owners are being encouraged to take part in a sponsored dog walk at Holkham Hall.
Set to take place from 10am on Sunday, June 12, the walk has been organised in aid of the RSPCA West Norfolk branch.
It will not only raised much-needed funds for the branch, but also celebrate its 60th anniversary.
Like countless charities across the country, the RSPCA has faced difficulties as a result of the pandemic and cost of living crisis.
This year the west Norfolk branch's vet bill has more than doubled as staff care for an array of sick and injured animals.
The route will follow the nature trail which winds through the woods in the stunning grounds at Holkham Hall, which is home to the Earl and Countess of Leicester.
Dogs must be kept on leads at all times. Each participating group will receive a goodie bag.
A parking charge of £5 will cover a whole day of parking at the hall.
To find out more information and download a sponsorship pack, visit westnorfolkrspca.org.uk.