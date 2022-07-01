Ten-day arts festival with free workshops and performances starts this week

A ten-day arts festival is coming to Norfolk this week. - Credit: Young Norfolk Arts / Tallulah Self

A ten-day arts festival is starting in Norfolk this week with free workshops and creative works for young people.

Young Norfolk Arts Festival is back for the ninth year this July to showcase the talent of the county.

There will also be a series of free creative workshops for children and young people across the county, from songwriting and creative writing to a family workshop at the Sainsbury Centre.

One of the main themes of this year's festival is the climate crisis.

There is Greta Thunberg-inspired production 'FLINT' at The Garage and a two-day symposium looking at the role of the arts in the crisis, 'Nature. Drama. Crisis'.

The festival is taking place from July 1 to July 10.

A full programme is available on the Young Norfolk Arts website.

The festival is supported by Arts Council England, Norwich Arts Centre, National Centre for Writing, Norwich City Council, Norfolk County Council and The Garage Norwich.