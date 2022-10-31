Video
WATCH: Homes transformed into haunted house and Halloween maze
- Credit: Ben Delve
Trick-or-treaters in one Norfolk town will have quite a fright when they encounter a haunted house made by a horror fanatic and his neighbour.
Located in Flanders Rise, Wymondham, the haunted house and maze was created by Ben Delve and will be open to visitors from 4pm today (October 31).
It features a garden graveyard, fortune teller and scarecrow king's lair.
Mr Delve created the maze using his and his neighbour's homes and a pair of gazebos - filling them with ghosts and ghouls after being inspired by Americans he met in the Middle East.
He said: "We've been doing it for a few years now after we lived in the Middle East and saw Americans there doing it themselves so we decided to bring it back with us.
"Horror has always been my passion.
"You start off in our graveyard and then make your way through our haunted maze and then if you're brave enough you can collect your sweets from under the scarecrow king.
"It's completely interactive, people can meet Beetlejuice and our fortune teller.
"We did a dry run last night and it work perfectly, so we can't wait for tonight."
The haunted house is completely free to visit, but Mr Delve will be collecting donations for the RSPCA on the night.