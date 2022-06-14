Town's jubilee celebrations back on after weather warning cancellation

Wymondham's Jubilee Fest is back on after being cancelled on the jubilee bank holiday - Credit: Chris Bishop/Google Maps

A Norfolk town has announced the new date for its jubilee celebrations after a weather warning forced the event to be cancelled earlier this month.

Wymondham Jubilee Fest was due to take place over the jubilee bank holiday weekend until thunderstorms forecast for June 5 prompted organisers to "save Wymondham’s big party for a better day".

The festival is now taking place in Kett's Park on Sunday, July 17, with free entry and entertainment from the likes of five-piece band The Walks and a rock choir.

There will be a range of food stalls, a beer tent, a funfair, traditional games, classic cars, and archery.

The event, from 2pm to 6pm, will have a VIP tent with free afternoon teas for those in their 90s, provided by Roots Community Café.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy in the park and dogs are welcome if kept on a lead.