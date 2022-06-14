Town's jubilee celebrations back on after weather warning cancellation
- Credit: Chris Bishop/Google Maps
A Norfolk town has announced the new date for its jubilee celebrations after a weather warning forced the event to be cancelled earlier this month.
Wymondham Jubilee Fest was due to take place over the jubilee bank holiday weekend until thunderstorms forecast for June 5 prompted organisers to "save Wymondham’s big party for a better day".
The festival is now taking place in Kett's Park on Sunday, July 17, with free entry and entertainment from the likes of five-piece band The Walks and a rock choir.
There will be a range of food stalls, a beer tent, a funfair, traditional games, classic cars, and archery.
The event, from 2pm to 6pm, will have a VIP tent with free afternoon teas for those in their 90s, provided by Roots Community Café.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy in the park and dogs are welcome if kept on a lead.