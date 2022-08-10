News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dog show postponed due to extreme heat this weekend

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:21 PM August 10, 2022
A dog show and fair at Centre Paws in Wymondham has been postponed

A dog show and fair at Centre Paws in Wymondham has been postponed - Credit: Kathrine Overton

A Norfolk dog show and fair has been postponed as organisers say it would be too dangerous with temperatures expected to soar this weekend.

The event was due to be held at Centre Paws, in Wymondham, on Saturday, August 13, but it will now be held on Saturday, September 17.

It is being organised by the Rottweiler Welfare Association (RWA) to raise "much-needed" funds to help care for the 52 dogs within their care.

Kathrine Overton, a trustee and dog fosterer, said: "We have postponed the event because our dogs come first.

"With the predicated heat it would be very irresponsible. It's very dangerous for dogs to be out in those conditions."

The rescheduled event - which has free entry and parking - will offer the same attractions including stalls selling dog accessories and treats, crafts, photography, games, a raffle and classes - costing £2 - for dogs to join in. 

For more information visit Centre Paws' Facebook page. 


