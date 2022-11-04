News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Christmas market with 60 stalls, street food and live music coming to abbey

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:03 PM November 4, 2022
The Wymondham Abbey Christmas Fair will feature 60 stalls. 

From gingerbread decorating to mulled wine, there is something for all ages at an upcoming Christmas market in Norfolk.

The Wymondham Abbey Christmas Fair will take place on Saturday, November 26 from 11am to 4pm.

Entry into the abbey is free and there will be more than 60 stalls offering local crafts and produce. 

There will also be live music from The Browns, Baroness and the Bear and Anto Morra.

There will be a children's party at Abbey Hall on Church Street. 

Street food will be served by Khushee, with vegan curries, Society Alive, with African cuisine, Vida's, with burgers, hot dogs and fries, and Amor serves warm waffles.

Wymondham’s Craftily Bar will be there too and the drinks will include mulled wine.

There will also be a children's party in the Abbey Hall on Church Street from 12noon until 1.30pm for £7 per child. 

This will feature gingerbread baking and decorating, a show from Mr Sam the Magic Man and a balloon animal making session.

Organiser ClearCompany CIC has joined forces with Wymondham Abbey over the last two years to create community events.

Buy tickets to the children's party at clearcompanyshop.org.uk

