Pumpkin picking date nights coming to Norfolk with street food and bar

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:11 AM October 27, 2022
Head to the Pumpkin Festival By Night at Wroxham Barns. 

Head to the Pumpkin Festival By Night at Wroxham Barns.

Pumpkin picking is not just for families, with a Norfolk attraction running a special evening event ideal for a date night or catch-up with friends. 

The Pumpkin Festival By Night runs at Wroxham Barns from Thursday, October 27 until Sunday, October 30 from 5.45pm until 9.30pm.

The daytime festival has been running since October 22 and while youngsters are also welcome at the evening event, it is geared more towards older children and adults. 

There will be fire entertainers at Wroxham Barns. 

There will be fire entertainers at Wroxham Barns.

There is a huge pumpkin field at Wroxham Barns, with 10,000 to choose from.

Tickets cost £13.99 and include a pumpkin with wheelbarrows to use and a carving barn. 

There will also be fire entertainers, street food trucks and a bar and tickets include entry into the Junior Farm and Fun Park.

There is a pumpkin carving marquee at Wroxham Barns. 

There is a pumpkin carving marquee at Wroxham Barns.

Ben Marshall, manager, said: "With this brand new event we think it is the perfect evening out for everyone." 

Buy tickets on the Wroxham Barns website.

Halloween
Wroxham News

