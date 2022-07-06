The days you can visit Wroxham Barns for a fiver this month

Families will be able to enjoy all the fun of the farm for a bargain price on select dates this July at Wroxham Barns.

The popular Norfolk attraction is offering £5 tickets on Mondays to Fridays from July 11 until July 22, which you can book online.

While the Fun Park will not be open on those days, families will be able to visit the Junior Farm which includes small animal handling, den building, pony grooming and indoor play.

Meet the animals at the Junior Farm at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Ben Marshall, manager, said: "Families are really feeling the squeeze at the moment, so being able to offer the fantastic value £5 admission and bring families close to animals in a fun and safe way ticks all the boxes for us.”

The Fun Park is still open at weekends and every day during the school holidays from July 23 to September 5, including the new Field of Fun and its maize maze.

A Summer of Fun pass is also available with unlimited visits for £19.99.