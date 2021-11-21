Wroxham Barns to hold New Year's Eve fireworks display with Disney music

Wroxham Barns is set to hold a New Year's Eve fireworks display to Disney music. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Wroxham Barns is to hold a New Year's Eve fireworks display accompanied by Disney music after cancelling a similar event last year.

The event, named Low Bang, was cancelled last year due to tier four lockdown restrictions, however the family tourist attraction says it is "determined" to make up for it, doubling the event budget.

Tickets are already on sale for the display which is aimed at families with young children using quieter fireworks with music from an array of Disney films in the background.

The event will run from 4pm until 8pm.

There will also be unlimited rides at the Fun Park, and access to Junior Farm to meet the animals included in the entry price.

Ben Marshall, general manager of Wroxham Barns said: “We’re so excited to host this event again, we were devastated to have to cancel our sold-out events last year due to tier four and then national lockdown restrictions.

"The team are excited for one more family-friendly event the say goodbye to 2021 and bring on 2022”

The event is priced at £60 per pitch for up to six people, with tickets available at: www.wroxhambarns.co.uk