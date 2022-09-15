Family attraction holding car show with 100 vintage vehicles

There will be more than 100 classic vehicles at the Wroxham Barns car show (Pictured: The Stody Car Show) - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A family attraction in Norfolk is hosting a car show with dozens of vintage vehicles.

Wroxham Barns will welcome visitors on Sunday, September 18, with more than 100 vintage and classic vehicles on display.

The event, which is in partnership with Wroxham Bure Valley rotary, is free to enter and runs from 10am to 5pm.

It does not include access to the Junior Farm and Fun Park.

Also running this weekend is a potato picking event, where families can pick from 10 tonnes of potatoes in the Field of Fun.

Ben Marshall, manager of Wroxham Barns, said: "Each child can take home a bag of potatoes, which parents can use to make something for dinner.

"Our ethos is all about educating the next generation about farming."

The potato picking is open from 11am until 4pm and is included in the general entry price.



