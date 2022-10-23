Visit sets from Stranger Things and Hocus Pocus at huge pumpkin patch

Video

Visit TV and film sets, including from Stranger Things, at the Worzals Garden Centre indoor pumpkin patch. - Credit: Worzals

The owners of a garden centre have gone the extra mile this Halloween by creating sets from hit TV shows and films.

Worzals, on the A47 just outside Wisbech on the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border, is running an indoor pumpkin patch until Monday, October 31.

It is open 9am to 5.30pm, with 10am to 4pm entry on Sundays and late opening on Thursdays until 8pm.

It is free to enter, with no tickets required, and due to huge demand there are extra openings until 8pm from Wednesday, October 26 until Friday, October 28.

Children enjoying the electric tractor track at Worzals. - Credit: Worzals Garden Centre

Kevin Curson, the director of Worzals, and his family have been growing pumpkins for more than 30 years and last year they launched their first ever indoor pumpkin patch.

There will be 40,000 to choose from of all varieties and sizes, with plenty of autumnal photo opportunities.

There are also iconic TV and film sets based on Netflix series Stranger Things, Hocus Pocus, Coco and Trolls.

Worzals Garden Centre has its own Stranger Things set you can visit this Halloween. - Credit: Worzals Garden Centre

Mr Curson said: "We design and build everything ourselves and source replica furniture and pieces from local charity shops, auction houses and salvage yards.

“New for this year, we have also built an electric tractor track and a coffee and creamery kiosk which sells ice creams, waffles and luxury hot drinks."