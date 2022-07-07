Thousands to attend festival featuring a Lego tent and food stalls
- Credit: Archant
Thousands will attend a Norfolk festival which has been running for over 60 years as it returns for the first time since the Covid pandemic.
Worstead Festival will return for the first time in two years over the weekend of July 30 and 31, and will feature a Lego tent, food stalls and animal shows in the main ring.
Its food tent will also feature chef demos from the likes of Benedicts' Richard Bainbridge and Charlie Hodson of Aylsham's Hodson and Co.
The show will also feature the traditional Worstead game of egg throwing, comic characters roaming the site and a Made In Worstead craft tent, which will showcase pottery, woodwork and jewellery as well as other things made in the village.
In the main ring there will be a circus display from the Foolhardy Circus, dog and sheep shows, and duck racing.
A truck of live music will also keep festivalgoers moving throughout the day.
Jane Hunt, chair of trustees at the festival, said she was "really excited" to see it return after a couple of years off.
She said: "It's amazing to be back, we're really excited.
"It'll be great to be back among people again, we're hoping for good weather and lots of people through the door.
"We're encouraging people to go cashless this year, we know it's not possible for everyone, but it's very helpful if we can move over to a cashless festival.
"All the money will go back into the local community, even during the pandemic we were able to give grants to schools and churches."
The traditional five-mile run also returns on the Friday night, run by North Norfolk Beach Runners and including hundreds of competitors, starting from the village square at 7pm.
Under-12s will go free, while an adult ticket will cost £6 or £10 for the weekend.
A full timetable of events can be found at worsteadfestival.org.