New family music festival launching at Norfolk estate this summer

Published: 2:53 PM July 19, 2021

Woodstockwick Festival launches at the Woodbastwick Estate in Norfolk this summer. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Woodbastwick Estate/Woodforde's Brewery/Ace Life Ltd

A new music festival offering entertainment for all the family and tasty food and drink is launching in Norfolk this summer.

The first Woodstockwick Festival will take place in the private grounds of the Woodbastwick Estate over the weekend of August 21 and 22.

Attendees can expect live music, family entertainment, children's activities, world food and local ales and it is intended to become an annual event.

The festival will take place at the Woodbastwick Estate. - Credit: Woodbastwick Estate

Ben Lake, one of the organisers and a performer, said: “The pandemic has been a timely reminder of how important it is that we treasure our communities and spend quality time with our families.

"We are thrilled to be providing that opportunity for everyone attending Woodstockwick.

"We have some fantastic music lined up and it is also a great opportunity to see the beautiful Woodbastwick Estate, which has never been open to the public before."

Elite Elton is playing at Woodstockwick Festival. - Credit: Ace Life Ltd

The headline act on the Saturday is Elite Elton, an award-winning finalist at the National Tribute Music Awards in 2019, who will play a huge selection of Elton John's classic hits.

On Sunday, Abba Magic, the UK’s number one tribute to the Swedish super-group ABBA, takes centre stage.

On both days, the acts are supported by the celebrated local classical duo, Hayley Moss, from Woodbastwick, and Ben Lake, from Cringleford, who will be performing a selection of classical greats, as well as some favourites for the children.

The pair are also familiar faces in Norwich and regularly wow shoppers while busking in the city.

Hayley Moss said: “We have all sorts of children’s entertainment planned including bouncy castles, face painting, a coconut shy and a visit by the famous pirate, Jack Sparrow.

"Everyone can enjoy lots of food, with beers supplied by local brewery Woodforde’s."

Other local artists taking to the stage include Dale Bullimore and Felix Simpson, with entertainer Olly Day the host.

Abba Magic are performing at Woodstockwick Festival. - Credit: Contributed

Gates open at 12.30pm on both days with the first act starting at 2.30pm and it ends at approximately 8.30pm - attendees can also bring their own picnics (excluding alcohol).

Early bird tickets are on sale now at woodstockwick.co.uk adults: £25, children (3-16): £5, under-threes: free, concessions (65+): £20, family of four: £50, NHS workers: £10, parking free.