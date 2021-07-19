Video
New family music festival launching at Norfolk estate this summer
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Woodbastwick Estate/Woodforde's Brewery/Ace Life Ltd
A new music festival offering entertainment for all the family and tasty food and drink is launching in Norfolk this summer.
The first Woodstockwick Festival will take place in the private grounds of the Woodbastwick Estate over the weekend of August 21 and 22.
Attendees can expect live music, family entertainment, children's activities, world food and local ales and it is intended to become an annual event.
Ben Lake, one of the organisers and a performer, said: “The pandemic has been a timely reminder of how important it is that we treasure our communities and spend quality time with our families.
"We are thrilled to be providing that opportunity for everyone attending Woodstockwick.
"We have some fantastic music lined up and it is also a great opportunity to see the beautiful Woodbastwick Estate, which has never been open to the public before."
The headline act on the Saturday is Elite Elton, an award-winning finalist at the National Tribute Music Awards in 2019, who will play a huge selection of Elton John's classic hits.
Most Read
- 1 Major road closed in two places after crashes
- 2 RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity
- 3 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
- 4 Passengers transferred after crash between train and road vehicle near Norwich
- 5 Frustration over 'impassable' paths in suburb as hedges get out of hand
- 6 Police officer sacked for paragliding while sick has appeal dismissed
- 7 Classic car and bike show cancelled due to Covid
- 8 Two Norfolk schools picked for 'world class' rebuilds
- 9 Family of man who died at quarry plead with people not to swim
- 10 OPINION: Acceleration of Norfolk traffic is driving me mad
On Sunday, Abba Magic, the UK’s number one tribute to the Swedish super-group ABBA, takes centre stage.
On both days, the acts are supported by the celebrated local classical duo, Hayley Moss, from Woodbastwick, and Ben Lake, from Cringleford, who will be performing a selection of classical greats, as well as some favourites for the children.
The pair are also familiar faces in Norwich and regularly wow shoppers while busking in the city.
Hayley Moss said: “We have all sorts of children’s entertainment planned including bouncy castles, face painting, a coconut shy and a visit by the famous pirate, Jack Sparrow.
"Everyone can enjoy lots of food, with beers supplied by local brewery Woodforde’s."
Other local artists taking to the stage include Dale Bullimore and Felix Simpson, with entertainer Olly Day the host.
Gates open at 12.30pm on both days with the first act starting at 2.30pm and it ends at approximately 8.30pm - attendees can also bring their own picnics (excluding alcohol).
Early bird tickets are on sale now at woodstockwick.co.uk adults: £25, children (3-16): £5, under-threes: free, concessions (65+): £20, family of four: £50, NHS workers: £10, parking free.