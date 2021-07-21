Music festival postponed due to 'sharply rising' Covid cases

Published: 2:49 PM July 21, 2021 Updated: 3:37 PM July 21, 2021

A new music festival due to launch this summer at a Norfolk estate has been postponed due to rising coronavirus cases.

Woodstockwick Festival was scheduled to take place in the private grounds of the Woodbastwick Estate over the weekend of August 21 and 22.

The family-friendly event was set to feature live music, with headline tribute acts Elite Elton and Abba Magic, alongside children's activities, world food and beers from Woodforde's Brewery.

It has now been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing risk from coronavirus and all ticket-holders will be contacted to receive a refund.

The Wooodbastwick Estate has said that it is hoping to see Woodstockwick launching in the summer of next year, or even sooner, if conditions allow.

Ben Lake, one of the organisers who was also due to perform, said: “In light of the fact that we are seeing the sharpest rises in Covid cases across the country since the first lockdown as well as sharply rising UK hospital admissions and a slowdown in vaccinations, the Woodbastwick Estate took the very difficult decision to indefinitely postpone this year’s event.

He continued: "One festival is not worth one life and we are not prepared to take risks that might put lives in danger or harm the NHS.”

Elsewhere in Norfolk, the organisers of Houghton Festival, which takes place near Fakenham, have cancelled the 2021 event due to the challenges posed by NHS Test and Trace.